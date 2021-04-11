Apr. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening's outlook for Bristol: A mostly clear sky. Low 44F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Bristol. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.