Apr. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening's outlook for Bristol: A few clouds from time to time. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Bristol. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.