Apr. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

Bristol's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Bristol people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.

