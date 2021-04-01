Apr. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

For the drive home in Bristol: A few clouds from time to time. Hard freeze expected. Low 22F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Bristol residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 45 degrees. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Watch from THU 11:00 PM EDT until FRI 10:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.