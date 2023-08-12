There will be speed to burn for Science Hill on the gridiron this season.

The fastest of the Hilltoppers, senior receiver Emmett Watson, has a warning for all when quarterback Jaysahn Swartz throws the football.

"If he gets the ball to us it is going be dangerous," said Watson, who ran a 47.8 400 meters to finish second in the Class AAA state track meet in May. "I can tell you that."

That is a good problem to have for Science Hill head coach Stacy Carter, whose Hilltoppers have won the last two Big East Conference championships, advancing last season to the third round of the Class 6A playoffs.

"I think if we play well we could be right up at the top of the league for sure. I believe that we have got a lot of experience, especially on the defensive side. When we came in last year we were green in a lot of areas," Carter said. "Even though we only have 16 seniors we have a heck of a lot of people that played, which is really good.

"We have got seven or eight people that had starting time on offense last year and you have got about six to seven that seen starting time on the defense and a lot of those are really good players."

Swartz, whose nickname is "Butter", is back for his second season as quarterback after replacing record-setting Jaxon Diamond at the position. Junior Spencer Taylor could also see some action behind center.

"Right now 'Butter' is the starter going into the season, but I think that is some time for Spencer to come in and do some things with different packages," Carter said. "I feel good because both of those guys have gotten experience now and have been under fire so we are not coming in fresh like we did last year without a two-year starter and you are starting from scratch."

No matter who the signal-caller is, they'll have weapons to work with, including Watson, Steve Famoyin and Josiah McGann at receivers, while the backfield could include a combination of David Crockett transfer Jaevon Emile, Shane Huff, Ian Mathes and Zeph Fegyak. Much like Baylor Necessary, Huff and Mathes can also make plays in the passing game.

"They are real versatile. Both of them catch the ball real well and run the ball real well," Carter said. "You have got guys that can come out and you can run multiple formations with those guys so it is good to have those guys as receivers as well."

While Science Hill does have to replace four-year starting center Kellen Hensley, the offensive line does return the trio of Tristan Smith, Brody Barnett and Bryson Hill. There is plenty of competition for the other slots, including Nolyn Story, Jacian Emile and Julian Emile for the guard positions.

"We are pretty deep right there," said Carter, of his line, "We just have to see what they are going to do on the field."

Junior defensive back Carter Nelson is a leader for the Hilltoppers on defense, and will be joined in the secondary by Brayden Letcher, Rylan Jordan, Watson and Famoyin. Matthew Marsh, Trevor Whitson, Davion Stewart and Necessary will get time at linebacker, while the interior line will be anchored in the middle by Gavin "Bear" Taylor.

"[Nelson] has a year of experience and arguably we thought he was the best defensive player in the league last year," Carter said. "He is talented. He is a very, very physical kid...Starting every game as a sophomore, he was tough, he was physical. He is bigger, he is stronger, he is faster so we expect a big year out of him."

Max Turan will do much of the kicking for the Hilltoppers, who have already played Elizabethton and defending 4A state champion Anderson County in the opening two weeks of the season. Science Hill will also visit Big Stone Gap later this season to face Union, with the Travis Turner-coached Bears traveling to Johnson City next season.

"He wanted to get a good crowd and a good rivalry game. We know the tradition, we just thought it was awesome just to do that," Carter said. "I want to go to Bullitt Park and see what it is all about. It is just a lot of stuff we want to see and they want to come here. I just think it is good for Virginia and good for Tennessee right there."