WATCH NOW: PREP FOOTBALL: PACK OF WOLVES: Bonding process going well as West Ridge prepares for first season on gridiron

It remains to be seen how the upcoming season will progress, but Hilton knows what he wants from his squad.

“We want to set our goals high, but the big thing we want to do is learn how to be better men, that is going to be the goal in any program, how to love each other and want better for each other,” Hilton said. “When we step on that field we want people to see a team that plays hard the entire time and does the little things right.”

“Every day we are just trying to get better,” added Kennedy.

Coach and players are confident that fans of the Rebels, Cougars and Raiders will soon become supporters of the Wolves.

“At South we always had good crowds. Central always had really good crowds and North is a very proud community and in all those times when they had success it was packed,” Hilton said. “I would think these communities are really going to rally behind us and support us.”

Kennedy is betting on it.

“We definitely are. North, we didn’t have too many people come out, but I have been hearing about Central and South and how many people came out for them,” he said. “I am expecting a big turnout.”