WATCH NOW: Expect Bristol to bring the ‘bang’ back to racing on short tracks

It’s time for a new act on the NASCAR Cup stage.

For the last two weeks, fans have endured short track events that put a damper on the widespread enthusiasm and hype for the Next Gen car.

The stop at Richmond Raceway came down to a mundane chess match. Thanks to wise tire strategy by crew chief Chris Gabehart, Denny Hamlin earned his first win of the season and finally gave hope to the struggling contingent of Toyota teams.

Of course, Saturday’s show at Martinsville was simply one of the most uneventful Cup races in recent memory.

There were no green-flag passes for the lead, a mind-numbing 310-lap stretch without an on-track caution, and no drama.

The apologists blamed the tire, track and car along with the cold weather. Bottom line, it was a boring night.

For the past few days, NASCAR’s traveling road show has been charging down Interstate 81 for a second dose of dirt racing at Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend.

Granted, last year’s dirt bold experiment on the iconic high banks at BMS was far from an aesthetic masterpiece. It was muddy, dusty, messy, and hard to follow at times.

But that’s a big part of the magical appeal for dirt racing. With the potential for spins, crashes and ever-changing track conditions, racing on dirt is an unpredictable spectacle.

In an effort to cut down on the dust and retain moisture in the clay surface, NASCAR moved the start time to the evening. Meanwhile, the brainy engineers of Speedway Motorsports have altered the track configuration in hopes of giving more options to drivers and more smiles to fans.

Some NASCAR purists still hate the whole idea of dirt at BMS, but it promises to be a dramatic show in the Northeast Tennessee mountains.

After the snoozers at Richmond and Martinsville, we all need a venture into the wild side of motorsports.

PIT STOPS: The fun for dirt racing fans in the Mountain Empire is scheduled to begin tonight at Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap, Tennessee, with the inaugural Kyle Larson Presents FloRacing Late Model Challenge. In addition to Larson, the 50-lap, $20,000-to win main event is expected to feature NASCAR Cup regular William Byron along with various heavy hitters from the national Super Late Model ranks. …Action will shift to Wythe Raceway in Rural Retreat, Virginia, on Friday for the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals. Jonathan “Superman” Davenport is among the entrants, as several dirt stars navigate a busy week that includes Eldora Speedway, Volunteer, Wythe and Tazewell Speedway in Tennessee on Saturday. …Bryson Dennis (Greeneville, Tenn.) finished ninth in Saturday’s Late Model feature at Hickory Motor Speedway. The race included three female drivers. … A pair of multi-event winners earned more hardware in last weekend’s Thor Mega Series motocross event at Muddy Creek Raceway in Blountville. Amateur legend Kevin Walker (Kingsport) took wins in three classes, while Hans Neel (Piney Flats) captured the 40-plus victory. Carson Eads (Kingsport) swept the 450B, 250B races and Schoolboy races.