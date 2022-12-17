Wasps stung twice by Carson-Newman

EMORY, Va. – The Emory & Henry women’s basketball team opened its first South Atlantic Conference schedule with two straight wins.

But E&H head coach Jaclyn Dickens focused on the big picture.

“We hit shots and kind of caught people off guard,” Dickens said. “They may have been expecting an easier game from us, but we have a good team and we were ready.

“We still have to be realistic. All the teams in this conference are good.”

Consider the Carson-Newman Eagles.

Behind 12 three-pointers, the Eagles rolled to an 81-45 decision over E&H Saturday at Bob Johnson Court.

Carson-Newman (3-2, 7-5) was the preseason pick to win the SAC after posting a 27-6 record last season and advancing to the NCAA Division II Southeast Regional for the fourth straight year.

“That’s a very tough team,’’ Dickens said. “They’ve had success in the past, they have experience, they play well together and they hit shots.”

With former South Greene sensation Braelyn Wykle (17 points) setting a torrid pace, the Eagles built a 22-2 lead in the first quarter and took a 48-18 advantage into halftime.

“We came out a little flat. And when our shots are not falling, sometimes our intensity on defense is not there,” Dickens said.

The Wasps shot just 18 percent from the field for the game. Six-foot sophomore Emma Santoro did not play for E&H due to injury.

“Not having Emma made an impact, but it shouldn’t have affected us that much,” Dickens said.

Six-foot-one transfer Breanna Yarber (Sullivan Central/Patrick Henry) led E&H with 13 points and seven rebounds, while 5-10 freshman guard Sophie Nelson (Parkersburg, West Virginia) added 10 points.

For the second consecutive game, the Wasps (2-2, 5-6) never found a comfort zone on offense. E&H dropped a 63-39 decision Wednesday at Mountain division leader Tusculum.

Those two conference wins for E&H came against Limestone and Lincoln Memorial. Limestone downed Carson-Newman 102-73 on Dec. 7.

Dickens pointed to a bright side in Saturday’s loss.

“It’s always good to see what successful teams do,” Dickens said.

E&H will not play again until Jan. 2.

MEN

Carson-Newman 85, Emory & Henry 69

E&H entered Saturday ranked among the top 10 in NCAA Division II scoring at 88 points per game.

But the Wasps started slow against the Eagles and never recovered.

Facing a 1-3-1 zone defense, Carson-Newman converted on five 3-pointers to a build a 28-15 advantage with less than five minutes left in the first half.

“We’ve got to handle the little details better and make some tweaks,” E&H head coach Ben Thompson said. “We’re a lot younger than every team we play, and so I’m asking these guys to figure things out quick.”

After dropping its first two conference games, the Wasps earned a 78-75 win at Tusculum Wednesday. Tusculum entered that matchup ranked fifth in the Southeast region and 32nd nationally.

The Wasps (1-3, 7-4) just had no answer for the sharp-shooting Eagles. C-N (4-0, 9-2) connected on 11 of 20 3-point attempts and placed four players in double figures.

According to E&H senior Malcolm Morgan, the transition from the NCAA Division III ranks to the Division II world is extreme.

“This is a really good conference and it’s going to be a battle every night,” Morgan said. “Coming from the (Old Dominion Athletic Conference), it’s definitely a different level and I love the challenge.”

What are the biggest differences in the South Atlantic?

"Athleticism, height, quickness and just everything,” Morgan said. “We got bigger as a team this season, but we’ve got a lot to improve on.”

There was one sign of progress Saturday.

When the Eagles extended their margin to 52-32 at the 14:58 mark of the second half, a furious Thompson called a revival meeting with his team.

And behind the long range shooting of 6-2 senior Kevin Grau Rodriguez, the Wasps chopped the deficit to 74-65 with 3:07 left in the game. The rally ended there.

“We’re always going to fight,” Morgan said.

Morgan and Rodriguez led the Wasps with 15 points each, while Patrick Antonelli supplied nine assists.

Six-foot-four freshman Jack Browder (Dobyns-Bennett) did not score in three minutes of playing time for the Eagles.

Thompson is looking for consistency and growth from his squad.

“Tusculum was a good win, but we need to string some games together,” Thompson said. “Not only this season but moving forward, I think this group has a chance to be special.”