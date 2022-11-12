 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Emory & Henry Football

Wasps stung in season finale by Limestone

Kyle Short threw for 342 yards and four touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough, as Emory & Henry concluded its first season in the South Atlantic Conference with a 45-27 road loss at Limestone on Saturday afternoon.

Limestone (8-3, 7-2) scored all 24 first half points to take control against the Wasps, led by Dustin Noller, who threw for 419 yards and four scores. Drew Dixon had eight receptions for 167 yards and two touchdowns.

Jermawn Ford led Emory & Henry with seven receptions for 127 yards and a 28-yard touchdown. Tmahdae Penn (1 yard), Jaylin Mitchell (24) and Justin Hill (2) also caught scoring passes for the Wasps.

Donovan Pinnix led the Wasps with nine tackles, including two tackles for loss and a sack.

Emory & Henry finished its season with a 5-6 record, including a 4-5 mark in the SAC.

