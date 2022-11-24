Wasps sting Rams, visit Puerto Rico next

Ridgeview graduate Gabe Brown had 16 points and five rebounds and Micah Banks and Jake Moynihan added 12 points apiece to lead Emory & Henry to an 86-71 home win over Bluefield University on Wednesday afternoon.

Emory & Henry (3-1), which travels to Puerto Rico for a two-day tournament beginning on Sunday, also received 10 points each from Grundy's Cade Looney and Malcolm Morgan.

Patrick Antonelli had six points, while also contributing eight assists and eight boards.

Appalachian State 74, ETSU 70

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Donovan Gregory had 14 points in Appalachian State's 74-70 win against East Tennessee State on Wednesday night.

Gregory shot 3 of 9 from the field and 8 for 8 from the line for the Mountaineers (5-2). Tyree Boykin scored 13 points while going 5 of 7 (1 for 3 from distance), and added three steals. Dibaji Walker was 5 of 8 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

Jalen Haynes led the Buccaneers (3-3) in scoring, finishing with 16 points and 12 rebounds. East Tennessee State also got 13 points and three steals from Deanthony Tipler. Josh Taylor also recorded 13 points.