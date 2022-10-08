Wasps sting Highland Cavaliers to capture Southwest Virginia Bowl V

EMORY, Va. – Emory & Henry football fans weren’t sure what to expect this season as the Wasps began to navigate the rugged NCAA II South Atlantic Conference.

Many of those skeptics were celebrating Saturday following the latest achievement from E&H.

Before a crowd of 5,869, the Wasps rolled to 34-14 win over the University of Virginia Wise Cavaliers in the Southwest Virginia Bowl.

E&H is now 4-2 overall and second overall in the SAC with a 3-1 record after being picked for the No. 11 spot in a preseason poll of coaches.

“We’re playing in one of the best Division II conferences in the country,” E&H head coach Curt Newsome said. “When I watched film of SAC teams this summer, I wanted to hide my eyes because the talent level was so high.”

The Wasps displayed a range of talent Saturday on both sides of the ball.

Cerebral quarterback Kyle Short set the pace with 261 yards passing and two scores, while the E&H defense intercepted UVA Wise quarterback Lendon Redwine four times in the first half.

According to fifth-year E&H free safety Jaylyn Kreimes, the production of the secondary can be traced to the basics.

“We have an amazing defensive line that always applies pressure. When that happens you start making mental errors,” Kreimes said.

Senior cornerback T.J. Payne (Chattanooga), freshman cornerback Chendrick Cann (St. Petersburg, Fla.), junior safety Addison Knicely (Mount Crawford, Va.) and Kreimes (Saluda, Va.) collected the interceptions for E&H as the Cavaliers opened in a hurry-up offense.

“The quarterback didn’t have a choice but to throw the ball up. We were just in good spots for the picks,” Kreimes said.

The Wasps took a 17-7 lead into halftime as Short connected with 6-foot-3 tight end Roman Ridley (Bedford, Va.) and 6-3 receiver Tmahdae Penn (Martinsville) for scores.

Virginia-Wise, which has thrown 14 interceptions on the season, used three quarterbacks and nine ball carriers. But the Cavaliers (1-5, 0-4) never established a groove on offense.

“We just got our butt kicked,” UVA Wise head coach Dane Damron said.

Standout Virginia Wise defensive back Robert Carter said the Cavaliers were not surprised by the skill and tenacity of E&H.

“We never underestimate a team,” said Carter, who opened the contest with a 96-yard kickoff return. “We watched film on (E&H) and knew what to expect. We knew number 5 (Penn) and 17 (Jermawn Ford) were gonna go get the ball. We just had to come out here and actually play ball.”

The 5-10 Ford (District Heights, Md.) paced the deep E&H cast of receivers with four catches for 63 yards.

“We game plan all week, so we’re prepared for every team,” Ford said. “When defenses worry about a receiver on one side of the field, the other side is open for us.”

Ford said E&H receivers coach Quintin Hunter deserves credit for the development of the E&H pass catchers.

“This game meant a lot since Coach Hunter came back to the coaching staff here after working at Virginia Wise. We did this for Coach Hunter and our fans,” Ford said. “We’re all out here having fun.”

It was certainly an enjoyable day for Newsome and the E&H coaches.

“I really liked how hard we played,” Newsome said. “We gave up that first touchdown, and then responded. Our offense looked awful at times, but we just kept on plugging and eventually found answers.”

With the Cavalier defenders focusing on E&H running back Grayson Overstreet, the Wasps executed their counter-attack.

“(Virginia-Wise) basically said that we had to throw the ball to beat them,” Newsome said. “We came up with some plays, and we ran the ball good enough.”

Kreimes said the Wasps proved a point with their latest conquest.

“A lot of people doubted us coming from a Division III school, but we come to play every week and we just keep shocking people,” Kreimes said.

Saturday’s regional matchup was important not just for the conference race. It carries over to fundraising, exposure and recruiting.

“And we had about 50 recruits in the stands,” Newsome said. “You can go a lot of places and not see this type of atmosphere.”

The Wasps travel to SAC title contender Mars Hill next Saturday afternoon.

“I promise I would have taken this 4-2 record at the start of the season,” Newsome said. “Every team in this conference is good, but we can play with these guys if we fight and finish. Now, we just have to keep fighting.”