Wasps show fight in loss to No. 10 Lincoln Memorial

EMORY, Va. — Coming off a big win in their last outing, the Emory & Henry College men’s basketball team returned to South Atlantic Conference action Saturday evening with a major challenge.

Perennial power and defending conference champion Lincoln Memorial University — ranked No. 10 nationally — made the trip east to the King Center.

Although E&H outscored LMU in the second half, the Railsplitters poured it in the first 20 minutes and cruised to a 89-69 win.

“I think it was a pride thing,” E&H head coach Ben Thompson explained about his team’s stronger finish. “We got punched in the mouth midway through the first half. I was proud to see us battle back and fight through from the jump in the second half.”

The Wasps led 13-11 with 12:42 remaining in the first, before a 13-0 run helped LMU build a 50-23 lead at halftime. The Railsplitters, who also scored the final 12 points of the half, shot a remarkable 68 percent from the field in the first half, including sinking eight three pointers. They finished the game at an even 60 percent from the floor.

“We struggled to take care of the ball early, then we got some clean looks, and we’ve got a bunch of guys that can shoot the ball,” LMU head coach Jeremiah Samarrippas said. “We instill a bunch of confidence in them and let them know to shoot it when you’re open. Guys made shots, we settled down, and made some good passes.”

E&H went on 7-0 run to start the second half but never cut the deficit below 20 points. LMU’s size and speed was difficult to overcome, as they outrebounded E&H 39-28 and easily outscored the Wasps in the paint and on fast break points.

Several Railsplitters scored in double figures with Me’Kell Burries coming off the bench to lead all scorers with 18.

After a frustrating first half, the Wasps ended the night at a respectable 42 percent overall from the field after making 15 of their 25 second half shots.

Saturday was the first time E&H had played LMU in 45 years.

The Wasps came into play averaging over 92 points per game and shooting better than 50 percent in their eight contests. Leading scorer Gabe Brown (Ridgeview), averaging over 16 points per contest until Saturday, scored only 5 in 25 minutes of action.

Sophomore Jalen Leftwich led all E&H scorers with 15 points. Grundy graduate Cade Looney tallied 14 points and six rebounds for the Wasps.

“We just had some little details that we weren’t tight on and it got compounded and it was kind of like quicksand; no matter how hard you fought, you keep digging a deeper hole,” Thompson, who helped lead LMU to the Division II national championship game in 2015-16, said of his Wasps. “We’ve gotta shore up some of those in personnel and scouting. If we can do that, we’ll be in better shape.”

LMU (9-1, 3-0 SAC) has now won eight straight games, while the Wasps (6-3, 0-2 SAC) still have won five of their last seven games and look to get back on track with a Wednesday contest at Tusculum University (5-1, 2-1).

Earlier in the day, the E&H women’s team handled LMU 62-59. Hannah Spainhour led a balanced attack with 15 points.

Macy McClellan (Sullivan Central) had eight points and Amaya Lee (Virginia High) contributed six rebounds and four assists for the Wasps (5-4, 2-0).