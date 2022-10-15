Wasps get SAC-ked by Mars Hill

MARS HILL, N.C. – One week ago, the Emory & Henry Wasps were one of the hottest topics in South Atlantic Conference football after a commanding win over the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

Then came Saturday’s trip to the scenic mountains of western North Carolina. This scene was not pretty for E&H fans.

Dominating the line of scrimmage on offense and defense, the Mars Hill Lions downed the Wasps 49-14 before an overflow homecoming crowd.

The Wasps (4-3, 3-2) entered the day tied for first in the Mountain Division of the SAC with Mars Hill and Tusculum.

“I didn’t see this score coming at all,” E&H coach Curt Newsome said. “We had played so well throughout the season, and I thought this was going to be another four quarter game.”

The Lions allowed just four first downs and 46 total yards in the first half en route to building a 28-0 lead. Mars Hill accumulated 318 first half yards with a balanced attack.

“It’s the job of a head coach to get a team ready to play, and we weren’t ready,” Newsome said. “I don’t know if it was the way we handled the fall break or what, but we can’t sleep-walk through anything and be competitive in this league.”

That slumber continued in the second half as the Mars Hill offensive line opened big holes. Running back Jervon Newton finished with 151 yards rushing and three scores on 29 carries, while quarterback Jimmy Urzua passed for 207 yards and tight end Ty Snelson collected 114 receiving.

“The guys just accepted a challenge,” veteran Mars Hill coach Tim Clifton said. “They were coming off a loss to Limestone a couple weeks ago, and they wanted to prove that they could play.”

According to E&H senior linebacker and team leader Ivan Phillips, the Wasps needed a better mental approach.

“[Mars Hill) didn’t do anything that we weren’t prepared for,” Phillips said. “I just think they had a little more energy going into the game and we were a little more lackadaisical. As a result, you see the final score.”

Tmahdae Penn, who leads E&H in receiving, did not play Saturday due to an injury suffered last week against UVA Wise. E&H quarterback Kyle Short completed just 8 of 22 passes for 77 yards, while the Wasps were held to 80 yards rushing.

What sort of test was Clifton expecting after a full week of film study on the Wasps?

“They scared me,” Clifton said. “Emory had played two of the best teams in the league. They beat Wingate and could have beat Newberry. Emory executes well, their quarterback makes great decisions, and their defensive front is powerful.

“I expected a real tough matchup, but we just played our best game of the season.”

According to Urzua, team chemistry has played a key role in the 4-2 record for Mars Hill. The only other loss for the Lions came against East Tennessee State.

“(Emory & Henry) is a very good team, and you can tell they are well coached,” Urzua said. “But we’re hard to beat when we come together. Coach Clifton stresses culture and the family approach, and that shows.”

For Urzua, the family connection that produced 498 total yards Saturday starts with the offensive line.

“I love my boys. As a quarterback, it’s super comfortable to have that kind of confidence,” Urzua said.

Mars Hill features one of the top defenses in NCAA Division II in run defense and sacks with 22. Short faced heavy pressure from the Lions, while there were no running seams until the final minutes.

Freshman Justin Hill paced the Wasps with 47 yards rushing, while 6-3 freshman Jaylin Mitchell caught two passes for 48 yards.

“That defensive line is really good for Mars Hill,” Newsome said. “Our guys have competed all year on both sides of the line, but we kind of got outmatched today.”

Newsome said he hopes Penn can return for next week’s game at Tusculum.

“We will end this game Sunday during film evaluation and then get on to Tusculum,” Newsome said.