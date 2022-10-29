Wasps fall short on Senior Day

EMORY, Va. – The good news for Emory & Henry football fans Saturday was that the Wasps finally established a rushing attack.

The bad news is that E&H suffered its third straight loss in a 21-7 decision against the Carson-Newman Eagles in a South Atlantic Conference contest that attracted a crowd of 4,736.

“This was a game we could have won,” E&H head coach Curt Newsome said. “But Carson-Newman hit a couple of big plays, and we didn’t take advantage of our opportunities.”

The Wasps (4-5, 3-4) entered the day averaging just 109 yards on the ground, topping the 100-yard rushing mark only twice. With senior offensive linemen Ricky Dodson, Preston Roberson and Parker Coe opening holes, the Wasps collected 143 rushing yards in the first half against Carson-Newman.

E&H also began the game in style with a 13-play, 79-yard scoring drive that lasted six minutes and 36 seconds. That steady march included 11 running plays for 60 yards, with most of the yardage coming on outside zone runs.

“That’s what we wanted, but now we need to have the whole package on offense,” Newsome said. “We’ve got to throw and catch, and be better in short yardage situations.”

Carson-Newman (4-5, 3-4) was able to slow the E&H rushing attack in the second half by placing an extra defender in the tackle box.

The Wasps employed basically the same tactic on defense by moving up a safety to slow the option-based offense of the Eagles.

Carson-Newman senior quarterback Ivan Corbin (Warner Robins, Ga.) responded by distributing passes to seven different targets and exploiting single-coverage in the E&H secondary.

Corbin passed for 242 yards and two scores. Six-foot-4 senior Braxton Westfield accounted for 121 yards receiving despite not playing much of second half.

Following a 7-7 halftime tie, Corbin connected with Westfield for a 46-yard touchdown at the 13:42 mark of the third quarter.

Corbin also crafted a nine-play, 84-yard drive in the second quarter that culminated with a 15-yard scoring run by Tyree Nelson.

Grayson Overstreet led the Wasps with 83 yards rushing on 20 carries, while freshman quarterback Charles Mutter collected 189 total yards in his first start.

“For his first time really playing a lot since high school, I thought Charles added some things to our offense,” Newsome said. “Charles wants to learn. He makes plays, but he needs to be a quarterback and that will come.”

Carson-Newman ended a nine-game road losing streak with the victory and no player was happier than senior linebacker Caleb Goins. The former John Battle standout made eight stops and surpassed the 100 career tackle mark.

“This is awesome,” Goins said. “I grew up here, came to every Emory game and spent weekends just hanging out on this campus. I don’t really keep up with stats. It’s just pretty cool to play here and come out with a win.”

Needless to say, the ticket list for Goins was extensive.

“Yes, I had a ton of family and friends in the stands,” Goins said. “Emory surprised us a little bit early by running the ball so much, but we made some halftime adjustments.”

With powerful freshman running back Justin Hill (North Carolina) leading the way, E&H drove to the C-N 11-yard line midway through the third quarter before being stopped on downs.

Another turning point came with 6:59 left in the game when Corbin found Cade Meeks for a 23-yard scoring pass. That came just after E&H was tagged with an unsportsmanlike penalty that gave the Eagles a first down.

“That was huge and it’s on us,” Newsome said. “When you lose your cool, you’re not thinking of the team.”

Saturday was the final home game for the E&H seniors, including leading tackler Ivan Phillips and defensive tackle Donovan Pinnix.

A total of 18 seniors dressed for E&H Saturday, but several of those players are eligible for another year.

The Wasps currently have only 15 athletes on scholarship, while other SAC schools like Carson-Newman have twice that amount. The scholarship limit in NCAA Division II is 36.

“We would like to get to that limit within four years,” Newsome said. “We’ve signed some good offensive linemen, and I look forward to them playing."

The Wasps will lose just three starters on offense and four on defense, including Pinnix.

“The last game at Fred Selfe Stadium is emotional, but I gave it all I had,” said Pinnix, a five-year starter. “The highlight of my time in this program has been the brotherhood among the players. We’ve all fought for each other.

“We played good on defense for the most part today, but we made a few mistakes and (Carson-Newman) took advantage.”

Phillips, who once again led the Wasps in tackles with 12, was among the last players to leave the field.

“What a career Ivan has had,” Newsome said. “He could play at about any stop I’ve had in my coaching career. Ivan starts off every practice for us, and he’s just been great for our program.”

“I talked to our team this week about playing for those seniors, because this was their last time on this field, and I really wanted a win for those guys. We fought hard and got the run game going, but we just didn’t come through in the end.”