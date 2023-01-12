Washington IDA to donate land for proposed inland port

ABINGDON, Va. — Washington County’s Industrial Development Authority voted Wednesday to donate land in the Oak Park Center for Business and Industry as a potential site for a new inland port.

A new feasibility study by the Virginia Economic Development Partnership and Port of Virginia identified Southwest Virginia’s Mount Rogers Planning District region as meeting “enough market-driven and physical conditions to warrant additional assessment.”

An inland port is an intermodal site where freight is transferred from truck to rail or vice versa. The port is expected to be a $50 million initial investment and create 1,370 permanent new jobs including 675 jobs directly at the inland port and 695 indirect jobs, according to the state study. It would be owned by the Port of Virginia.

The authority board voted unanimously Thursday to donate “all acreage necessary within Oak Park to construct the inland port in Washington County,” according the board’s resolution supporting the inland port concept.

“The Washington County IDA and Washington County, as a whole, are open for business,” IDA Board Chair David Matlock said Thursday. “If the possibility of an inland port is out there, we want to do everything we can to secure that for the citizens of Washington County and for the entire region. We think it’s a game changer.”

The state’s only inland port operates at Front Royal near the intersection of Interstates 81 and 66.

The county is specifically touting lot 8, a flat, 70-acre parcel along Oak Park’s northern border that is directly adjacent to the Norfolk-Southern Railroad’s mainline. There are also three adjacent lots totaling more than 100 acres that could be incorporated in to the design.

The park entrance off U.S. Highway 11 is less than a mile from Interstate 81’s Exit 13.

“This action indicates how serious our region is about moving forward with developing an inland port in Southwest Virginia," state Sen. Todd Pillion, R-Abingdon, said in a statement. "I appreciate this significant ‘skin in the game’ show of support which will help inform the state’s continued evaluation of next steps this legislative session to hopefully bring this transformative project to fruition.”

Pillion is expected to introduce a budget amendment for the port today.

According to the study, an “ideal site” is described as at least 100 acres of flat land with additional available property along a straight section of 9,000 feet of railroad mainline. It must allow for a 3,000-foot facility contiguous to the mainline with no crossings.

The Mount Rogers study area includes the city of Bristol, Washington, Smyth and Wythe counties along the I-81 corridor, plus Bland, Carroll and Grayson counties and the city of Galax.

The study further recommends that the region “continue to pursue other rail-centric development strategies to grow target industries that would be future users of an inland port facility.”

Matlock said the IDA has also been working to expand the rail spur at Oak Park which could also help with other businesses, or possibly with the port.

No additional action is required by the county Board of Supervisors, county Administrator Jason Berry said.

“Oak Park is owned by the Industrial Development Authority of the county,” Berry said, adding the board is happy to issue a resolution of support of the project. “We’re just trying to put our best foot forward.”