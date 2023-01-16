Washington County adds dispatch position

A new dispatch position has been funded at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in Abingdon, Virginia.

The Washington County Board of Supervisors approved spending $60,000 per year at its Jan. 10 meeting in response to a Nov. 30 letter by Sheriff Blake Andis, who requested funding for a full-time, supervisory management position to handle emergency services.

“We’re looking at realigning in how we operate,” County Administrator Jason Berry said.

This position will help assist police dispatch and support EMS calls that are now increasingly coming under the county’s control, Berry said.

“We’ve had some challenges, like many other communities, keeping and maintaining dispatchers,” Berry said.

“It’s a job that’s very difficult to do, and most of us would not want to do it. But it’s our first line of defense for 911, right?”

Part of this job will help how the county manages emergency services, Berry said.

In recent months, the county has established a new emergency services center at Green Cove; assumed control of the Valley Rescue Squad at Hayter’s Gap; and has begun a study to establish a new emergency services center at Glade Spring.

“This is kind of one of at least two or three steps,” Berry said. “It’s a re-alignment.”

The position was funded unanimously on a motion by Supervisor Randy Pennington, seconded by Vice Chairman Mike Rush. Funding will come from the county’s reserve for contingency to pay $30,000 for a half-year’s salary through June 30.