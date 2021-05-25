Washington County 4-H program teaches kids the value of a dollar

Participating students were asked throughout the exercise about the differences between wants and needs, a concept that often produced this statement: “A want is what you want, a need is what you need.”

Michael Lester, a third-grade language arts and social studies teacher at Abingdon, believes that this activity benefits the students greatly.

“It gives them a chance to make economic choices and understand that sometimes they have to give things up depending on their money situation,” he said.

Lester explained that the third-grade students focus mostly on ancient civilizations in their social studies classes, learning about how they used resources and developed their economies in ancient times, but that he teaches a unit on the economy of Southwest Virginia at the end of the school year.

“We’re able to compare and contrast,” he said.

The students believed that the experience was beneficial as well. Brody Hagy, a student in Michael Lester’s third-grade class made practical choices such as buying a four-door sedan and opting for medical and dental insurance, but when asked if he believed he was ready to be an adult, he gave a simple, “No.”