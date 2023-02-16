Warriors survive OT thriller with Wolfpack

If you needed any more proof that the Mountain 7 District was the top VHSL Class 2 girls basketball league in the state, Wise County Central and Ridgeview played another classic between quality teams.

Emmah McAmis scored five of her 23 points in overtime – including a pivotal three-point play – as Central outlasted the Wolfpack for a 61-54 triumph in the Mountain 7 semifinals.

Central plays rival Gate City for the fourth time this season in Saturday’s title game.

McAmis hit a game-tying bucket with 50 seconds left in regulation and also dished out five assists.

“I was proud of our kids for their effort to get back in it in the fourth,” said Central coach Robin Dotson.

Madison Looney added 17 points and 14 rebounds for the Warriors, while Emilee Brickey scored 11 points. Central scored the first five points of the extra session.

Hadaya Abshire’s 13 points, Caiti Hill’s 12 points and Braelynn Strouth’s 11 points led the way for Ridgeview.

Marion 51, Virginia High 49

Ella Moss scored 23 points as Marion edged Virginia High in the semifinals of the Southwest District tournament in Richlands.

Marion trailed 19-17 at halftime, but the Scarlet Hurricanes got their offense in gear in the second half to prevail. Brooke Langston contributed a dozen points to the triumph.

“I wasn’t happy with how we played the first half, but I was proud of the girls and how they turned it around and held their composure the last few minutes,” said Marion coach Sallie Lefler Moss.

Senior sharpshooter Aly Wright hit five 3-pointers and led Virginia High with 21 points, while Charlie Carpenter finished ith 10 points in the loss. Wright couldn’t connect on a potential game-tying shot at the buzzer.

Patrick Henry 44, Holston 37

Senior Avery Maiden dominated to the tune of 15 points, 19 rebounds and four blocks as the Patrick Henry Rebels collected a win over Holston in the third-place game of the Hogoheegee District tournament and clinched a spot in the VHSL Region 1D tourney.

Shaina Addair added 12 points for PH, which trailed 21-18 at halftime before rallying for the victory. The Rebels had lost in last year’s third-place game and had suffered defeats to Holston by scores of 39-33 and 48-24 in the regular season.

“I am very proud of the way our team played tonight,” said Patrick Henry coach Kasey Uecker. “We executed our game plan and kept their main scorers to single digits. Our energy and effort kept us close and we were able to prevail at the end.”

Raelin Bowman led Holston with 12 points.

George Wythe 48, Auburn 38

Makaylan Luttrell and McKenzie Tate combined to score all 13 of George Wythe’s points in overtime as the Maroons held off Auburn for a win in the semifinals of the Mountain Empire District tournament.

Luttrell scored six of her 13 points in the extra session, while Tate tallied seven of her 10 points in OT. GW outscored Auburn 13-3 in overtime after the teams played to a 35-35 deadlock in regulation.

Abby Berry also had 13 points for head coach Doug Campbell’s club, while Amarrah Carter-Bennett supplied nine points.

Carli Christian led Auburn with 10 points.

GW plays Fort Chiswell in Saturday’s title game at Galax. Fort Chiswell advanced with a 62-40 semifinal win over Galax.

Rural Retreat 37, Lebanon 17

Annabelle Fiscus scored 15 points – nearly matching Lebanon’s entire team title – as the Rural Retreat Indians won the Hogoheegee District tournament.

The team coached by Pete Fiscus added the tourney title to its regular-season championship. The Indians led 17-5 at halftime.

Morgan Varney had seven points to lead the Pioneers.

Gate City 42, Union 28

Makayla Bays scored 11 points and Addie Gibson added nine to lead the Blue Devils to a Mountain 7 District semifinal home victory over the Bears.

Gate City will host Wise County Central in the Mountain 7 District title game on Saturday night.

Brooke Bailey led Union (13-11) with 11 points.

Richlands 63, Tazewell 27

Freshman Annsley Trivette had 18 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals and Chloe Reynolds and Jaylyn Altizer tallied 10 points each in Richlands’ Southwest District semifinal home win over the Bulldogs.

Richlands (20-1), which will host Marion for the SWD tournament crown on Saturday, also received nine points and four boards by Arin Rife and seven rebounds, five assists and three steals by Addy-Lane Queen.

Tazewell had just three players score, led by 15 points from Grace Hancock and nine points by Maddie Day.

BOYS

West Ridge 67, David Crockett 56

Veteran coach John Dyer is still getting it done in the postseason.

The boss of the West Ridge Wolves guided his team to a win in the semifinals of the TSSAA District 1-AAAA tournament on Thursday as Avery Horne (21 points) and Wade Witcher (19 points) shot the bunch from Blountville into the title game.

West Ridge plays Daniel Boone in the finals. The Trailblazers stunned defending state champ Dobyns-Bennett.

Trey Frazier added 13 points for West Ridge on Thursday as his team had a strong fourth quarter to seal the deal.

Patrick Henry 57, Northwood 50

Dalton Blevins pumped in 19 points as the Patrick Henry Rebels outlasted Northwood for a win in the third-place game of the Hogoheegee District tournament and clinched their first regional tournament bid since 2009.

The Rebels (14-11) also clinched their first winning season since ’09.

Jake Hall added 11 points for PH, while Hamilton Addair supplied 10 points.

Hall fouled out with five minutes remaining, but PH still held on.

“Our kids stepped up and showed a lot of great and heart,” said Patrick Henry coach Fred Selfe. “Northwood fought hard to the very end and didn’t make anything easy for us. This is a big win and a huge step for our program, which helps attest to our hard work we’ve been in.”

Owen Doane (18 points), Sam Rhea (12 points) and Harley Turley (10 points) were tops for Northwood.

The Hogoheegee District title game between Lebanon and Chilhowie didn’t begin until nearly 9:30 p.m. and was not complete at press time.

LATE WEDNESDAY

BOYS

Honaker 50, Grundy 45

Aidan Lowe scored 15 points to lead the Honaker Tigers to a 50-45 victory over Grundy to claim the Black Diamond District tournament championship in a game played late Wednesday.

Parker Bandy added 10 points for the Tigers and was a perfect 6-of-6 from the foul line down the stretch.

Landon Johnson (13 points), Jonah Looney (11 points), and Isaiah Boyd (11 points) were the scoring leaders for the Golden Wave.