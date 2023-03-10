The Skinny: Wise County Central is aiming for its second straight state title and seventh overall. The Warriors are in the state finals for the eighth time. … Central lost to Floyd County, 72-62, in the 2013 championship contest, while the title-game triumphs have come over Gate City (47-38 in 2014), Floyd County (64-59 in 2015), Martinsville (45-29 in 2017), Buffalo Gap (64-43 in 2018), Greensville County (57-34 in 2019) and Luray (62-59 in 2022). … Since forming from the consolidation of Pound and J.J. Kelly in the fall of 2011, Central has a record of 266-61. … Emmah McAmis (25 points, six rebounds, four assists per game), Madison Looney (10.1 ppg, 9.5 rpg), Abbie Jordan (8.7 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 2.5 apg) and Emilee Brickey (8.0 ppg) are the leaders for Central. McAmis had 34 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals in last year’s title game. Her three-point play with 28.1 seconds left put the Warriors ahead for good. … Wise County Central has won a pair of thrillers in the state tournament thus far – a 68-66 quarterfinal win over Floyd County and a 51-50 semifinal triumph over Gate City. The Warriors clinched a state tournament berth with a 54-51 victory over Richlands in the semifinals of the Region 2D tournament. It certainly hasn’t been easy. “It has helped very much,” said Central coach Robin Dotson. “I’m a firm believer in the old adage that iron sharpens iron. You have to be tested to find out what your weaknesses are. The Mountain 7 District is a grind and prepares you for tournament play.” … Clarke County is making its fourth appearance in the title game. The Eagles beat Floyd County to win it all in 2007, while finishing as runner-up in 1986 and 2006. … Keira Rohrback, Alainah McKavish, Hailey Evans and Kaiya Williams are the players to watch for Clarke County. The Eagles cruised past Stuarts Draft (50-16), Central-Woodstock (60-45) and Strasburg (47-31) to win the Region 2B tournament. They have state tourney wins over Brunswick (63-44) and John Marshall (62-51 in overtime). ... Clarke County split a pair of regular-season games with Class 1 champion Rappahannock County. … Central has continued a trend. A team from the Mountain 7 District (and its former reiterations as the Clinch Mountain District and Clinch Mountain Conference) has made the state finals every year since 2012.