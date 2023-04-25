Chilhowie High School plays a pretty important Hogoheegee District baseball game this afternoon and they tuned up for the occasion with a fine performance.

Senior Brandon Bush and junior Connor Smith each had three hits and combined for five RBIs for the Warriors as they pounded the Patrick Henry Rebels for a 16-0 victory on Tuesday at home.

Noah Hill hit two doubles for the Warriors, who scored nine times in the fourth inning.

A 15-hit attack backed a strong pitching performance from Isaac Booth as the junior struck out six in a one-hit shutout.

Hamilton Addair’s third-inning double was the lone hit for PH.

Chilhowie (9-5, 3-1) plays at Rural Retreat today with the winner taking over sole possession of second place in the Hogoheegee behind league leader Lebanon.

Union 13, Honaker 2

Freshman Keith Chandler went 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs as the Union Bears hammered Honaker for a non-district win.

Honaker had posted a 13-3 victory over the bunch from Big Stone Gap eight days earlier, but the rematch was all Union as they turned a 3-2 lead into a blowout with a 10-run sixth inning.

Braxton Bunch (3-for-4, two stolen bases), Eli Blanton (1-for-2, two RBIs) and Carter Worley (1-for-2, three RBIs) also had notable performances at the plate. Austin Stidham pitched a complete-game six-hitter.

Sophomore Matthew Nunley went 2-for-3 and drove in both of Honaker’s runs as Eli McGlothlin and Nick Ball crossed the plate.

George Wythe 7, Galax 6

Owen Repass had two hits and Austin Repass ripped a two-run homer as George Wythe passed a Mountain Empire District test from the Galax Maroon Tide.

Brady Walters also had two hits, while Luke Jollay struck out 13 in 6 2/3 innings. Galax scored four times in the bottom of the seventh, but the Maroons (6-5) were able to hold on for the win.

Elizabethton 5, Sullivan East 3

Peyton Johnson had two hits and three RBIs as Elizabethton earned a crucial Upper Lakes Conference victory over the Patriots.

Elizabethton built a 5-0 lead after four innings and held on late. Avery McCoy drew two walks for East.

Lebanon 16, Holston 0

Dagan Barton threw a no-hitter, striking out 12 of the 16 batters he faced, as Lebanon hammered Holston for a five-inning victory.

Barton also had two doubles and three RBIs at the plate. A walk to Noah Tweed to begin the fourth inning resulted in the lone baserunner for the Cavaliers as Barton narrowly missed a perfect game.

Zach Hertig (3-for-3, three runs, four RBIs), Seth Buchanan (2-for-2, three runs), Chance Parker (three RBIs) and Nathan Phillips (2-for-3, three RBIs) were also among the standouts for the Pioneers as they improved to 11-2.

John Battle 12, Ridgeview 0

Sophomore Porter Gobble struck out nine in pitching a three-hit shutout and also homered and drove in five runs as John Battle rocked Ridgeview for a Mountain 7 District road win.

Evan Hankins was 3-for-3 and scored three runs for the Trojans, who pounded out 14 hits. Caden Sturgill (two hits), Ryan Mix (three RBis), Elijah Childress (two hits) and on-base machine Broadie Bailey (2-for-2, three walks, four runs) also led the way.

Wise County Central 9, Gate City 0

Robbie Wilson pitched well (two-hit shutout, six strikeouts) and hit well (4-for-4, two RBIs) as the Wise County Central Warriors walloped Mountain 7 District rival Gate City.

The Warriors (8-4, 5-3) also received two hits apiece from Braeden Church and Shawn Phillips. Central won both its regular-season contests against the Blue Devils.

Sophomore Zack DePriest had both of Gate City’s hits.

West Ridge 10, David Crockett 4

Drew Hoover, Wade Witcher and Avery Horne had three hits apiece as West Ridge dominated David Crockett. Carson Tate pitched a five-hitter to notch the win.

Abingdon 16, Lee High 4

Jett Humphreys and Landon Greer each had two hits and two RBIs as Abingdon overwhelmed Lee High for a Mountain 7 District victory.

Landon Turman also had two hits, while Aiden Smith drove in two runs. Lee High managed just two hits and committed six errors.

Rural Retreat 17, Northwood 7

RR - Justin Pritchard had three hits and drove in four runs and Justin Gilman had a two-run home run, lifting the Indians to a Hogoheegee District home win over the Panthers.

Noah Bandrimer had two hits, Caleb Roberts drove in two runs and Tucker Fontaine singled and walked three times.

Fontaine, the second of five Rural Retreat (11-3) pitchers, was credited with the win.

Richard Gonzales and Owen Doane had a hit and RBI apiece for the Panthers.

SOFTBALL

Lebanon 12, Holston 0

Erin Rasnake pitched a two-hit shutout with eight strikeouts as the Lebanon Pioneers won a key Hogoheegee District clash.

The hurler got plenty of run support as Madison Hill, Cierra Skeens and freshman Kaitlynn Morrison each had two RBIs in helping Lebanon remain in first place in the district.

Holston got its hits from Rily Cobler and K.J. Crabtree. The Cavaliers committed eight errors.

Ridgeview 13, John Battle 3

Caiti Hill and Braelynn Strouth homered as the Ridgeview Wolfpack earned a Mountain 7 District victory over John Battle and avenged an earlier loss to the Trojans,

Ava Stanley added three hits, while Maggie Grant and McKenna McFall each drove in two runs.

Jordan Roulette-Wheeler, Raniah Gaitor and Hannah Lockhart had two hits apiece for Battle.

Twin Valley 14, Montcalm (W.Va.) 10

Rayne Hawthorne rained down five hits in five at-bats as the Twin Valley Panthers reigned supreme with the victory.

Hawthorne had three singles, a double and a triple.

Skylar Vanover had two hits, while Dezi Deel and Leya Vanover contributed two RBIs apiece. Winning pitcher Ashleigh Davis struck out 13.

Lee High 9, Abingdon 8

The Chloe connection was key for Lee High in earning a major Mountain 7 District victory.

Freshman Chloe Bledsoe and junior Chloe Calton each had three hits as the Generals prevailed in a slugfest.

Abingdon was led by Kinley Brooks, who had three hits in three at-bats.

Patrick Henry 7, Chilhowie 2

Freshman Abbey Widener went 3-for-3 with a triple and scored two runs as the Patrick Henry Rebels posted a Hogoheegee District road win.

Blair Rutherford, Lexie Boone and Braelyn Scammell added two hits apiece for PH. Sophia Wright struck out 10 in the circle for PH, while losing pitcher Emmaline Dowell of the Warriors struck out 11.

Denessa Martin, Kayla Roland and Kaylee Roberts each had two hits for Chilhowie.

Marion 16, Virginia High 6

Ella Moss and Taylor Preston powered Marion to a Southwest District road win over Virginia High.

Moss went 5-for-5 with a homer and three RBIs, while scoring three times.

Preston went 3-for-5 with a homer and five RBIs, while striking out 11 in pitching a four-hitter.

Aubree Whitt added three hits for the ‘Canes, who collectively had 15.

Aidan James and Carrie Patrick accounted for Virginia High’s four hits.

Galax 11, George Wythe 10

Lindsay Elliott hit a two-run, walk-off double in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Galax Maroon Tide a Mountain Empire District win over the George Wythe Maroons.

Andrea Pannell hit a two-run homer in the top of the seventh for a 10-9 GW lead, but the advantage would be short-lived. Makenna Gilman also homered in the loss.

Gate City 11, Wise Central 4

Addie Gibson had four hits and Kady Davidson drove in three runs as Gate City remained firmly atop the Mountain 7 District standings with a win over the Warriors.

Chloe Wells hit a double and scored a run for Central.

Honaker 15-15, Hurley 0-0

Honaker swept a Black Diamond District doubleheader from Hurley by identical scores and the Tigers had a no-hitter in each contest.

Jaiden Thompson and Riley Hart struck out 12 in tossing a no-hitter in the opener, while Josie McGlothlin tallied five RBIs.

Rylee Rasnake and Gracie Shelton teamed for the no-no in the second game as the combined for 13 Ks. Emma Ray had three hits, Shelton drove in four runs and Jade McGlothlin had three RBIs in the nightcap.

Volunteer 1, Tennessee High 0

The Falcons were on the winning end of a pitching duel in an Upper Lakes Conference battle.

Rural Retreat 12, Northwood 2

Olivia Bailey had two hits, drove in two runs and scored twice to lead the Indians to a five-inning Hogoheegee District home win over the Panthers.

Kailey Davidson doubled for Rural Retreat (7-7), while Jenna Mutter picked up the win, allowing just five hits.

Maddie Lowe led Northwood with two hits and an RBI.

J.I. Burton 1, Twin Springs 0

Jordan Mooney struck 13 and allowed just one hit in the Raiders' Cumberland District home win over the Titans.

J.I. Burton had just two hits, a triple by Makayla McCurdy and a double from Maci Sensabaugh. Kari Durham scored the lone run in the bottom of the sixth. Savannah Adams drove in the run.

Twin Springs' lone hit came from Sarah Davidson. Mackenzie Gillenwater allowed just two hits, one unearned run and struck out five in taking the hard-luck loss.

BOYS SOCCER

Honaker 3, Rural Retreat 1

Jaxon Dye, Austin Barnhart and Jaylon Hart all scored goals as Honaker recorded the road win.

John Battle 2, Ridgeview 2

Benjamin Hardoby and Graham Wiles scored Battle’s goals as the Trojans played to a tie.

Lebanon 7, Holston 0

Grayson Olson and Landon Hess each scored two goals as the Pioneers hammered Holston.

GIRLS SOCCER

Graham 7, Tazewell 0

Ella Dales scored four goals as the Graham G-Girls continued their stellar play with a Southwest District victory. Reagyn Ramsay, Cadence Owen and Morgan Murphy also found the back of the net.

John Battle 7, Ridgeview 0

Kyla Dula was the goalkeeper for the shutout, while Taylor Wallace had two goals and two assists in Battle’s victory.

Clarie Booher and Ava Wallace added two goals apiece, while Macie Ratliff also found the back of the net. The Trojans (6-5) also received assists from Booher and Macy Odum.

Abingdon 11, Lee High 0

Riley Cvetkovski scored four goals as Abingdon improved to 10-2 with an easy win.