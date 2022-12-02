Warriors can 10 3s, squeak past Bulldogs

Isaac Booth scored 24 points and Zac Hall added 12 points, eight assists and seven rebounds to lead Chilhowie to a season-opening 74-71 non-district win at Tazewell on Friday night.

Chilhowie (1-0), which outscored the Bulldogs 30-26 in the fourth quarter, also received 16 points and 10 boards by Will Goodwin and eight assists from Aiden Baruski. James Nash contributed 12 points for the Warriors, who finished with 10 3s.

Johan Willis scored 35 points to lead the Bulldogs (0-2). Connor Creasy and Brody Patterson had 16 points apiece.

KACHEA 53, Rye Cove 45

Brayden McElyea had 13 points for Rye Cove, but it wasn’t enough as the Eagles lost to Kingsport Area Christian Home Education Association.

Jay Bowen added eight points and 11 points for Rye Cove. Jack DeBord led KACHEA’s balanced attack with 12 points.

Wise Central 53, Thomas Walker 46

Ethan Collins fired in 23 points as Wise County Central topped Thomas Walker for a non-district win.

Casey Dotson added 11 points for the Warriors, who led by 15 points at halftime and held off the Pioneers down the stretch.

Cameron Grabeel (14 points) and Nick Kimberlin (10 points) were the top scorers for TW.

Fort Chiswell 48, Rural Retreat 36

Logan Selfe scored 16 points as Fort Chiswell earned a win over Wythe County rival Rural Retreat.

Rural Retreat (0-2) was led by senior Gatlin Hight’s 16 points.

GIRLS

Rural Retreat 53, Fort Chiswell 42

Caroline Cox canned seven 3s to finish with 21 points and Brelyn Moore added nine points and 14 rebounds to lead the Indians to a non-district road win over the Pioneers.

Annabelle Fiscus added 10 points for the 3-0 Indians.

Fort Chiswell (1-1) was paced by Blair Jackson with 15 points and 10 from Madison Akers.

Hurley 43, Northwood 16

Rylee Jackson scored 15 points and Jada Hilton added 11 in the Rebels’ non-district road win over the Panthers.

Brianna Stacy added 10 points for Hurley, which held the Panthers scoreless in the first and third quarters.

Northwood (0-1) was led by Olivia Briggs with seven points.

Tri-Cities Christian 56, Bethel Christian 30

Michaela Dixon had herself game, providing 28 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, three steals and three blocked shots in the Eagles’ win over Bethel Christian.

Cianna McCready added six points, 14 rebounds and three assists, Bella Bosken tallied eight points, eight boards and six steals and Grace Williams contributed seven points and nine boards.

Bethel Christian, located in Spruce Pine, N.C., was led by Ani Peight with 13 points.

Union 56, J.I. Burton 51

Abby Slagle scored 23 points as Union downed J.I. Burton in the semifinals of the Powell Valley National Bank Tip-Off Classic.

Brooke Bailey (16 points) and Isabella Blagg (14 points) also played well for the Bears, who play Mountain 7 District rival Wise County Central in tonight’s title game.

Sarah Williams had 20 points for Burton (1-1), which was plagued by 22 turnovers.

Wise County Central 61, Richlands 50

Emmah McAmis poured in 32 points, hauled down eight rebounds and dished out four assists on Friday for the Wise County Central Warriors. In other words, it was just another night at the office for the superb sophomore.

Central (2-0) led by as many as 18 points in the semifinal game of the Powell Valley Bank Tip-Off Classic and also received 11 points and eight rebounds from Abbie Jordan.

Richlands (1-1) was led by Annsley Trivett, who nearly had a triple-double. She finished with 23 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists. Addy-Lane Queen added 10 points for the Blue Tornado.

Grundy 75, Mountain Mission 65

Jessi Looney stuffed the stat sheet with 24 points, seven steals, six rebounds and three assists as the Grundy Golden Wave had no trouble mashing Mountain Mission.

Jade Vencill (19 points, four rebounds, three steals, two assists) and Heileigh Vencill (14 points, five assists) also had productive nights.

Christiansburg 57, Abingdon 46

Katy Hoover scored 32 points for Christiansburg as the Blue Devils improved to 3-0 under the direction of first-year head coach Jacob Underwood, a Rural Retreat graduate.

Christiansburg jumped out to a 17-6 lead against Abingdon (1-1), avenging last season’s loss to the Falcons in the Region 3D tournament.

The trio of Lauren Baker (15 points), Cadence Waters (10 points) and Aubrey Matney (nine points) led Abingdon.

LATE THURSDAY

BOYS

Northwood 67, Patrick Henry 64

Sam Rhea (18 points), Owen Doane (16 points) and Caleb Havins (13 points) were the leaders for Northwood as the Panthers rallied for a win in a losers bracket game of the Coach Ballard Lee Tip-Off Classic.

Jake Hall pumped in a game-high 27 points for PH, which led 51-43 entering the fourth quarter.