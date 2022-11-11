Warriors, Blue Devils host state quarters

VHSL State Quarterfinals

Class 1

Chilhowie (18-11) vs. Giles (21-4), 1 p.m.

At Northwood High School

The Skinny: The Road Warriors of Chilhowie won four matches in eight days to win the Region 1D tournament as they knocked off Twin Springs, Honaker, Northwood and Patrick Henry. … Chilhowie was seeded fifth for the Hogoheegee District tournament, finishing as runner-up. … The Warriors also haven’t played a match in their home gym since Sept. 29 as a leak from an air conditioning unit damaged the floor and led to repairs. That is why today’s match is in Saltville. “Starting in October, they began repairing the gym floor,” said Chilhowie coach Laura Robinson. “We have been a team without a gym for the last six weeks. We have had to work around schedules and practice whenever we can get a free gym. There have been times this year when our team has practiced with the JV team in the elementary school gym. Two teams, 25 girls, in the small elementary gym. We do whatever we have to.” … Injuries to Kenna Russell and Haylee Jo Harris hampered Chilhowie, but the Warriors have persevered. “This year’s team is very resilient,” Robinson said. “They take whatever is thrown their way and they go with it. Through it all they have stuck together and keep pushing forward. They’re not done yet.” … Hannah Goodwin is the top hitter for Chilhowie, while Josie Sheets and Chloe Adams each have more than 1,000 career assists. Adams also leads the team in digs. … Giles won the VHSL Class 2 state championship in the spring of 2021. Sophie Taylor, Macy Steele, Natalie Buracker, Kaitlyn Steele and Jordan Lucas are the top players for the Spartans.

Up Next: Auburn or Patrick Henry will meet the winner in Tuesday’s state semifinals.

Patrick Henry (19-10) at Auburn (20-8), 6 p.m.

The Skinny: This is the fifth straight season that these teams have met in the state tournament. … Patrick Henry posted a 25-20, 25-20, 10-25, 25-18 semifinal win over Auburn en route to the 2018 state championship. The Eagles eliminated PH in the 2019 state semifinals, spring 2021 state semifinals and fall 2021 state quarterfinals. … Seniors Avery Maiden, Baleigh Belcher and Lauren Stauffer pace PH, which won the Hogoheegee District regular-season championship. “Playing Patrick Henry is always a tough match,” said Auburn coach Sherry Millirons. “They consistently have a good team and they play hard. I do think we are evenly matched. It will come down to ball control.” … Auburn is the three-time defending Class 1 state champs. The Eagles had their 74-match winning streak snapped with a season-opening, five-set loss to Bland County. … Auburn dropped just one set in beating Narrows, Covington and Giles in winning the Region 1C tournament. “We had four players returning with experience and only two players playing the position they played last year, so it’s been a season of learning,” Millirons said. “We have also struggled with injuries and recently sickness. I am extremely proud of the team’s performance [Monday] in the region championship.” Avery Zuckerwar leads Auburn with 321 kills and 57 aces. Gretchen Surface (194 kills), Madeline Lavergne (147 kills) and Madison Ketterer (740 assists) are other leaders for Auburn. … Whoever has won the clash between these teams the previous four seasons has gone on to win the state title, so pay close attention to the outcome of this one.

Up Next: The winner plays either Chilhowie or Giles in Tuesday’s state semifinals.

Class 2

John Battle (21-8) at Glenvar (23-0), 3 p.m.

The Skinny: The John Battle Trojans are in the state tournament for the first time since 2013 and face a daunting task. … Glenvar is the defending state champ and is riding a 35-match winning streak. The Highlanders have dropped just one set all season and that occurred in a win over Region 1C runner-up Giles on Sept. 26. … The Highlanders have five seniors, including Bridgewater College commit Claire Griffith. Griffith had 20 digs, four kills and two aces in Wednesday’s 25-9, 25-18, 25-9 win over previously unbeaten Appomattox in the finals of the Region 2C tourney. … Battle beat Virginia High and Union on the road in the regional tournament to clinch a state tourney spot. The Trojans lost in four sets to Gate City in Tuesday’s Region 2D finals. “This has been an exciting year of volleyball on Battle Hill,” said John Battle coach Brittni Altmann Haderer. “The energy and fire … these girls have been focused on learning and maturing.” … Molly Little leads Battle in kills, Bella Shutters has the most blocks and Mackenzie Smith has the most aces. Jacqueline Hill and Allison Smith hare also notable performers for the Trojans. Allison Smith has more than 1,000 career digs. … Both these teams have a rich volleyball tradition. Battle won Group AA state titles in 1989 and 1991, while finishing as Group A runner-up in 1999. Glenvar won state championships last year and in 2006. … “At this level of play you have to come ready to compete,” Haderer said. “We will have to put on a perfect performance. We have to be dialed in and focused from point one till the end. We have to eliminate errors on things we can control – serves, net violations, rotation. If you want to be successful at state then you better show up and play at a high level.”

Up Next: The winner plays either Gate City or Appomattox in Tuesday’s state semifinals.

Appomattox (22-1) at Gate City (23-7), 7 p.m.

The Skinny: It’s the state volleyball tournament, so it’s no surprise that six-time state champion Gate City is participating. … The Blue Devils beat Richlands, Ridgeview and John Battle en route to the Region 2D title. It was the 20th regional championship in program history. … Gate City lost six seniors off last year’s team that fell in the state quarterfinals. “We were young at the beginning of the season,” said Blue Devils coach Amy Reed. “We faced our adversity head on and have only grown and matured throughout the season.” … Setter Payton Taylor runs an offense that features talented players such as Makayla Bays, Rylee Hall, Lexi Ervin, Abby Hill and Adrianna Lane. Rylee Blevins, Kady Davidson and Georgia Griffis are defensive leaders. … Appomattox suffered its first loss of the season after getting swept by Glenvar in the regional finals. Kaydence Gilbert of the Raiders holds the program record for career kills, while Aubrey Fulcher is a two-time all-district performer. Senior Haleigh Tweedy and junior Shannon Coleman are also valuable contributors for coach Mark Drinkard’s team.

Up Next: Either Glenvar or John Battle plays the the winner in Tuesday’s state semifinals.