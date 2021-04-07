Warmer weather today, storms tomorrow
- Bristol Herald Courier
Eight illegal credit card readers were found Wednesday morning at a Bristol, Virginia gas station.
Holston’s Derrick Patterson and Graham’s Tony Palmer have directed their teams to top seeds in their respective regions. They also happen to be the only two Black high school football head coaches in far Southwest Virginia.
- Updated
When Al Wilson was coaching basketball at Mountain Mission School in Grundy, Virginia, he saw Florent “Flo” Thamba throw down dunks, deny shots at the rim and corral rebounds on a nightly basis.
Two Twin City entrepreneurs are supplying products to Hard Rock International and hope for even more visibility when the firm’s Bristol resort opens.
VHSL FOOTBALL: Holston hoping to party like its 1984 tonight as it pursues an outright Hogoheegee District title
“This game has always been a tough game for us,” Chilhowie coach Jeff Robinson said. “Throw out the records when we play. It is usually a hard-fought game and I expect this one to be no exception. Holston has a lot on the line. For us, this game is about pride.”
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Alarming increases in COVID-19 inpatients and regional testing positivity have Ballad Health officials concerned.
Scott Vermillion confirmed on Thursday night that he has resigned as the boys basketball coach at Gate City High School.
- Updated
Six high school football games will be played on what is expected to be a chilly Thursday night in Southwest Virginia. See who the experts at the Bristol Herald Courier pick to finish on top. Predictions will run later for Friday and Saturday games.
Thomas F. Farrell II, a lawyer who rose to the top of Dominion Energy to dominate Virginia business and politics, has died at age 66, the day after relinquishing his role as executive board chairman of the energy company he had ruled for 15 years.
David Halstead played football at Virginia Tech with a future NFL quarterback, along with a dude who coached a team to a win in the Super Bowl three months ago.