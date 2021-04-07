 Skip to main content
Warmer weather today, storms tomorrow
Warmer weather today, storms tomorrow

  • Updated
Temperatures will climb into the high 70s today with a mix of sun and clouds. Tonight, temperatures will drop to 50 before another round of thunderstorms begins tomorrow.

Thunderstorms are expected tomorrow afternoon with a high of 71 and a low of 53.

