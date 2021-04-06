 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Warm weather today, even warmer tomorrow
0 comments

Warm weather today, even warmer tomorrow

  • Updated
  • 0

Temperatures will reach the low 70s today with partial sun and clouds for most of the day. Tonight's temperature will drop into the mid-40s.

The weather will warm up even more tomorrow with a high of 76 and a low of 51.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts