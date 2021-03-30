 Skip to main content
Warm weather today ends with storms tomorrow
Temperatures will reach the low 70s today with some sun and clouds throughout the day.

Storms are back again tomorrow with the temperature dipping into the mid-60s. Temperatures will dip even lower on Thursday into the low 40s.

