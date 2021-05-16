WAFFLES
Related to this story
Most Popular
Ricky Morton has grappled with Ric Flair, feuded with the Four Horsemen, starred at Starrcade, wrestled in a battle royal at WrestleMania and is enshrined in the World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Fame.
- Updated
Eric McClure was born into a NASCAR family, and made his own impact in the sport before his untimely death on May 2 at age 42.
Jack Henopp fired up the grill at Tenderloins Steakhouse and Seafood Restaurant this spring, looking for “an opportunity” to showcase his style. “I was looking to do my own upscale kind of restaurant,” he said.
Twenty years after graduating from Lee High, Joey Carroll is returning to the school as its head football coach. Carroll’s hiring became official at Thursday night’s Lee County school board meeting as he prepares for his homecoming.
Virginia State Police Trooper D.J. Hess continues to investigate a fatal crash that occurred on May 1 along I-81 in Washington County, Virginia, police announced Sunday.
The ex-wife of a man shot and killed by a Bristol, Virginia police officer who was charged with murder last week is suing the officer in federal court.
- Updated
Tennessee High joins Virginia High in looking for a new football coach after Mike Mays stepped down on Thursday to accept the role as strength and conditioning coach for the Bristol Tennessee City Schools.
- Updated
Virginia is officially removing the mask mandate for people who are fully vaccinated following federal guidance released Thursday afternoon. Gov. Ralph Northam also plans to end all COVID-19 gathering and capacity limits in two weeks on May 28.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam on Tuesday declared a state of emergency in Virginia because of gasoline supply disruptions caused by a cyberattack on a key East Coast fuel pipeline.
Trail Days hikes back into this “Town of Many Trails” next weekend, May 14-16. This marks a return to the Appalachian Trail-themed event, which was canceled in Damascus last year, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.