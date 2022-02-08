Waffle House developer seeking right-of-way vote at Exit 7 location

BRISTOL, Va. – A Georgia firm specializing in developing Waffle House locations is one step closer to accessing a Mt. Vernon Drive parcel off Lee Highway in Bristol, Virginia.

Crown Legacy Investments, LLC, of Alpharetta, is asking the city to vacate a narrow public right-of-way that bisects a city-owned lot on Mt. Vernon Drive. The site is across from Resting Tree Drive – the former Alpha Natural Resources access road – along the eastbound side of Lee Highway near Interstate 81’s Exit 7.

The city acquired the land where a Pepsi bottling plant was located years ago and reconfigured the entrance to a residential subdivision to align with Resting Tree Drive. The site has remained vacant despite being located at a signal-controlled intersection.

The total right-of-way being requested is just a fraction of an acre.

The matter appears on second and final reading on tonight’s City Council agenda. The council voted 5-0 Jan. 24 to approve the request on first reading following a public hearing that included no public objections.

Under terms of an agreement, the city will retain an easement for all present and future utility needs and a deeded utility easement will be required by BVU Authority before the property could change ownership.

Crown Legacy Investments, which is a real estate acquisition and construction firm, filed its request Dec. 7.

The request was filed by Steve Hutchens, who in addition to overseeing that firm, serves as president and CEO of Southern Legacy Waffles, LLC, which bills itself as the “oldest and largest Waffle House franchisee in the nation.”

The company has restaurants and real estate in Georgia, Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas, North Carolina and Virginia. Last week, the firm opened a Waffle House location on Volunteer Parkway in Bristol, Tennessee.

It also currently operates Waffle House restaurants at The Pinnacle in Bristol, Tennessee, Piney Flats, Kingsport, Johnson City, Elizabethton and Abingdon, Virginia.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 Lee St.

