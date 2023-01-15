Vucevic helps Bulls snap skid vs. Warriors

CHICAGO — Nikola Vucevic matched a career high with 43 points and the Chicago Bulls snapped an 11-game losing streak against Golden State, beating the Warriors 132-118 on Sunday

Vucevic last scored 43 points on Feb. 2, 2021, against the Bulls as a member of the Orlando Magic.

Chicago beat Golden State for the first time since March 2, 2017.

Klay Thompson scored 26 points and Stephen Curry added 20 for Golden State (21-22), which has dropped four of its last five games. The Warriors committed 23 turnovers that led to 31 points.

Clippers 121, Rockets 100: LOS ANGELES — Terance Mann scored a career-high 31 points, Kawhi Leonard added 30, and the Los Angeles Clippers defeated Houston, extending the Rockets’ season-worst skid to 10 straight games.

Eric Gordon led the Rockets with 24 points. Kenyon Martin Jr. had 22 points and nine rebounds and Alperen Sengun had 15 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Knicks 117, Pistons 104: DETROIT — Julius Randle had 42 points and 15 rebounds as New York extended its winning streak against Detroit to 11 games.

Detroit hasn’t beat the Knicks since Nov. 6, 2019, the end of its eight-game winning streak over New York.

Jaden Ivey had 21 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Pistons and Saddiq Bey added 21 points.

Thunder 112, Nets 102: NEW YORK — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey each scored 28 points to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a victory over the Brooklyn Nets.

Lu Dort added 22 points for the Thunder, who earned a three straight win to wrap up a road trip to the East and improved to 21-23.

Brooklyn dropped its second straight loss since losing Kevin Durant to a sprained knee ligament. Seth Curry scored 23 points and Nic Claxton recorded his team-best 12th double-double of the season with 17 points and 12 rebounds.

Claxton also had four blocks, which stretched his streak of games with at least three to eight. The franchise record is 11 by Shawn Bradley, who did it twice in the 1995-96 season.