 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
VSP investigating school bus crash in Russell County
0 comments
breaking

VSP investigating school bus crash in Russell County

  • 0
School bus crash

Virginia State Police

RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. - Virginia State Police are investigating a Tuesday morning crash that involved a school bus carrying school children.

Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at 7:51 a.m. on Route 58 at Hawkins Mill Road.

A Russell County Public Schools bus was stopped in the right eastbound lane to pick up students when a 2003 Honda sedan failed to stop in time and ran into the back of the bus. 

There were 17 students and the driver on the bus at the time of the crash and one minor injury was reported. 

The car's driver was flown to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. Charges are pending.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts