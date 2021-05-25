VSP investigating school bus crash in Russell County

RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. - Virginia State Police are investigating a Tuesday morning crash that involved a school bus carrying school children.
Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at 7:51 a.m. on Route 58 at Hawkins Mill Road.
A Russell County Public Schools bus was stopped in the right eastbound lane to pick up students when a 2003 Honda sedan failed to stop in time and ran into the back of the bus.
There were 17 students and the driver on the bus at the time of the crash and one minor injury was reported.
The car's driver was flown to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation. Charges are pending.