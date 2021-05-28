VSP investigating fatal tanker truck crash in Smyth County

MARION. Va. - Virginia State Police are investigating a tanker truck crash that occurred Thursday night killing its driver.

At 10:38 p.m., VSP responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 at the 50 mile marker in Smyth County, according to a release.

A tanker truck traveling south on I-81 ran off the left side of the interstate and overturned in the median. A portion of the truck ended up blocking the northbound lanes of I-81.

The driver was transported to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash, the release continued.

Crews spent the night and morning working to drain the tanker, as it has to be emptied before it can be safely returned upright and removed.

The crash remains under investigation.