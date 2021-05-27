 Skip to main content
VSP investigating fatal motorcycle crash
MARION, Va. - Virginia State Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that occurred Monday after a Hillsville man died Tuesday after he lost control of his motorcycle was struck by an oncoming pickup truck, according to release from the office.

At 6:24 p.m. on Monday, VSP responded to a crash on Route 16 where a 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle lost control coming out of a curve, crossed the center line and laid over.

The driver, David S. Greer, Jr., 49, was thrown from the motorcycle and into the southbound lane where he was struck by a 2016 Nissan Frontier.

Greer was flown to Johnson City Medical Center and succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday. He was wearing a helmet.

The driver of the Nissan was uninjured in the crash.

