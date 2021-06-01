 Skip to main content
VSP investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Tazewell County
TAZEWELL, Va. - Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred on Memorial Day in Tazewell County.

The crash occurred at 3:12 p.m. on Route 16, just over a mile north of Route 601/Freestone Valley Drive.

A 2018 Harley-Davidson was driving southbound on Route 16. The motorcycle ran off the right side of the road, went through the ditch and struck an embankment.

Jerry D. White, 75, of Pulaski, Va., was transported to Carilion Tazewell Community Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries later that day. He was wearing a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation.

