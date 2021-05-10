 Skip to main content
VSP investigating fatal crash in Carroll County
VSP investigating fatal crash in Carroll County

  • Updated
  • 0

Authorities say they're investigating a single-vehicle crash in Carroll County that killed two men on Saturday.

The driver, Christopher S. Fugitt, 29, of Hillsville, Virginia, was ejected from the vehicle. He died at the scene. The passenger, Jarrett L. Hand, 48, of Hickory, North Carolina, also died at the scene.

The crash occurred at 12:05 a.m. on Route 52, less than a mile north of Sunny Side Road when a 2007 Ford Fusion was traveling through a curve in the southbound lane when it crossed the centerline and ran off the left side of the highway. The car struck an embankment, overturned and then struck a tree.

