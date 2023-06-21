BRISTOL, Tenn. — As part of the United Way of Bristol's 2023 Week of Caring, volunteers participated in a child care equipment cleanup Wednesday at the YWCA of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

Cheri Blevins, who is the United Way of Bristol's treasurer, brought nine of her coworkers from Brown Edwards Co. to volunteer their time.

"It's important to be involved in your community and give back, and our firm believes that as well, so we were able to talk with our office area coordinator and got the approval to do it this year," Blevins said.

Blevins emphasized that during their two hours of service, they learned a lot about the resources and programs that the YWCA offers Bristolians.

"We learned a lot about the YWCA today. I wasn't aware of how much childcare services they provide. So I think that's part of the reason why it's important, you learn what some of these organizations are doing in our communities, and so you know how to better support them," Blevins said.

Blevins and her crew of volunteers spent two hours cleaning everything from children's toys to picnic tables. She explained that in her experience as a teacher in the past, she also struggled to keep everything clean.

"When it's work hours, you have kids in the building, and so the kids are playing with the toys. You need to have your eyes on the kids, and then at the end of the day, you know, you want to go home, to your families, and so cleaning and disinfecting toys and all that, it doesn't happen as frequently as you want to," Blevins said. "Kids are around dirt all the time, so there's just a lot of dirt."

Mary Jones, who has worked at the YWCA of Bristol for 37 years, emphasized that they look forward to the United Way of Bristol's week of caring every year.

"We have done the week of caring projects for as long as I can remember," Jones said. "We've had numerous projects over the years, and they're all beneficial. Some you know are more beautiful as far as cleaning or organizing. What have you, like they did today."

"It's just a huge gift to have individuals that come and give their time," Jones said.