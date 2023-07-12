For hardcore dirt racing fans, Volunteer Speedway is equivalent to Wrigley Field in baseball.

We’re talking must-see destinations here.

Located just off exit 23 of Interstate 81 in Bulls Gap, Tennessee, the high-banked 4/10 mile dirt oval features 115-mph speeds, 24-degree banking and 50 years of history.

Consider last Saturday’s American All-Star Series Crate Late Model feature.

Jeremy Steele (York, S.C.) led all 50 laps to earn the $5,000 winner’s purse in the “Bucking Bull” 50, but the real treat was the overall experience.

Imagine a panoramic bowl-type setting where radical machines run 3-4 wide and execute power slides that culminate just inches from the outside wall.

Along with the rumble of finely-tuned engines, there was the sound of informed and engaging public address announcers, the smell of chili and the occasional taste of dust.

Famed author and thrill-seeker Ernest Hemingway would have loved this stuff.

The track staff moved the show along in an efficient manner, while drivers in all divisions, including Enduro, displayed talent and technique.

Manhandling a dirt Late Model car around a high-banked track requires a mix of technique, mechanical mastery and courage. And this spectacle of controlled chaos never gets stale at Volunteer or at Wythe Raceway in Rural Retreat.

Saturday’s main event at Bulls Gap ended in dramatic fashion, as Dillon Brown (Gaffney, S.C.) passed Tim Maupin (Johnson City) on the final lap to finish second behind Steele in the 24-car field. Knoxville’s Trey Bayne was tenth.

The full list of winners included Bobby Mays (Jonesborough) in Classics, David Clark (Tazewell, Tenn.) in Street Stock and South Carolina’s Eddie McGrew in Front Wheel Drive.

But bad news came Monday night when track promotors Josh and Barry Proffitt announced their resignations via social media.

Josh Proffitt posted the following message: “Turns out we really don’t have to lose bunches of money and listen to constant whining from people with a smartphone that has zero ideas of what this entails.”

On Tuesday morning, track operations manager Vic Hill said no decision will be made soon regarding the remainder of the 2023 schedule. Along with operating Vic Hill Race Engines, Hill has won five Super Late Model championships at Volunteer.

Later in the day, Hill announced the hiring of Mohawk, Tennessee, businessman Brad Dyer as the new track promoter. Dyer, 37, owns Dyer Trucking and has raced in various divisions at Volunteer over the past 17 years.

The next five-division race program at Volunteer is scheduled for July 22.

Volunteer Speedway earned national attention earlier this season with the Kyle Larson Presents FloRacing Late Model Challenge and the XR Super Series Spring Thaw 100. That XR race, billed as richest dirt-track race ever held in the South, set an all-time track attendance record.

Pit Stops: Chase Dixon (Abingdon) and Blayne Harrison (Bastian, Va.) won the Late Model features Saturday at Lonesome Pine Motorsports Park. The opening race featured a nine-car field, including former NASCAR competitor Brad Teague. Abingdon’s Kevin Canter added to his extensive trophy case by taking the Mod 4 class, while Clintwood’s Joey Owens (Street Stocks), Kingsport’s Mardy Roberts III (Bandolero) and Jade Keaton (Legends) also earned victories…Jerry Dillow (Bluefield, W.Va.) outlasted a 13-car field to capture Saturday’s Super Street feature at Wythe Raceway. The other winners included track veteran Brandon Umberger (Rural Retreat) in the 23-car Modified class, Daniel Durham (Elkin, NC.) in 602 Crate Late Model, Kevin Atwell (Rural Retreat) in Pro Mini, Travis Quesenberry (Marion) in UCAR and Holden Crigger (Dublin) in KCAR. The Food Country Schaeffer’s Oil Summer Nationals are set for this Saturday with a $10,000-to-win Super Late Model feature headlining the card…Last week’s winners at Pulaski County Motorsports Park included John Ketron (Kingsport) in both Pure 4 races, Brad Foy (Moneta) and Kyle Barnes (Draper) in Sportsman, and Tristen Barnes (Draper) and James Mullins (Bassett) in Super Street. Alex Posey (Bristol), Michael Deskins (Tazewell) recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in Super Street, while Kirby Gobble (Abingdon) was ninth in the second Super Street event…The NHRA Drag Racing League Eastern Conference Finals began Monday at Bristol Dragway and will continue through Saturday. The next DER Bracket Series program is scheduled for July 21-23…The AMA Tennessee State Motocross Championship will be held Saturday and Sunday at Muddy Creek Raceway. Abingdon’s Autumn Owens ranks second among female riders in the Hot Summer Nights Supercross Series.