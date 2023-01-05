Virginia Tech women

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tennessee 80, Mississippi State 69 

Jordan Horston scored 27 points and Rickea Jackson had 18 to lead the Lady Vols past the Bulldogs to stay unbeaten in Southeastern Conference action. 

Tennessee (11-6, 3-0) also received 14 rebounds and five assists from Horston. Tess Darby scored 13 points and Jackson added six boards in the win. 

