Virginia Tech visits Lady Vols

When the Virginia Tech women's basketball team visits Tennessee on Sunday, Tech will be the only nationally ranked squad in the duel.

The Lady Vols, who fell out of the Associated Press Top 25 on Monday, are just 4-4.

But Tennessee remains one of the marquee programs in women's basketball, so a win Sunday would still be quite significant for the ninth-ranked Hokies (7-0).

"Just like their opportunity is to knock off a top-10 team, our opportunity is to knock off one of the most prestigious teams in women's basketball on their floor," Tech coach Kenny Brooks said Friday in a phone interview. "It could put us in serious conversations as one of the elite teams in the country."

Tech has yet to play in a foe's arena this season. This will be Tech's first visit to Thompson-Boling Arena in seven years.

"Playing at Tennessee is something … you watch on TV when you're a kid," Tech center Elizabeth Kitley said after Thursday's win over Nebraska. "Now that we actually have the chance to do that, it's going to be surreal.

"It will be a big test, but it's a big opportunity."

The Jimmy V Women's Classic game will air at 1 p.m. on ESPN2. It will be the first time Tech has played a regular-season game on national television since a January 2006 game at Miami aired on ESPNU.

A win Sunday could help Tech get a great seed in the NCAA tournament in March. The top four seeds in each bracket will get to play the first two rounds of the NCAAs at home.

"I do believe Tennessee will be there toward the end, so this is a big resume-building opportunity for [Tech]. … This is a win for seeding. This is a chance to host in the first and second round," ESPN analyst Debbie Antonelli said in a phone interview.