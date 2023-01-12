Virginia Tech folo

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Rodney Rice played. But Hunter Cattoor did not.

And their team has now lost five consecutive games.

Virginia Tech's outside shooting fizzled Wednesday night in an 82-72 loss to Syracuse at the JMA Wireless Dome.

"We've got some work to do," Tech men's basketball coach Mike Young said after the loss.

The Hokies (11-6, 1-5 ACC) were just 3 of 19 from 3-point range against Syracuse's 2-3 zone defense, tying for the Hokies' fewest 3-pointers and worst 3-point field-goal percentage (15.8%) in a game this season.

"They have long wings on the outside. They like to extend that 2-3 [zone]," said Rice, a freshman reserve guard who made his Tech debut Wednesday. "We tried to find gaps to pass through or attack. We should have done more of that."

Tech made only two 3-pointers in the first half and just one in the second half.

"Didn't shoot it well, but I thought the ball got in great spots," Young said. "You've got to ring the bell. You've got to make shots. That's just the bottom line.

"Certainly against Syracuse, with Jesse [Edwards, a 6-foot-11 center] down there, who has made himself into quite a fine defender, we've got to have more than two [Sean] Pedulla 3s in the first half. And I thought we had great shots."

Cattoor, a starting guard who is the team's 3-point ace and best perimeter defender, missed his fourth straight game with a bruised elbow. He might have helped contain Orange guard Joseph Girard III, who had 24 points Wednesday.

"Hunter on Monday was full-go [for [practice]. … [But] about 30 minutes into it, his body language said everything. And he gave it the best he could," Young said.

"He's probably guarding Girard [if he played Wednesday] and the number of screens that he's coming off, and that contact, was a concern. We haven't cleared that hurdle yet."

The Hokies will now be idle until next Wednesday's visit to Virginia.

"Knowing that we had a week between Syracuse and Virginia, I think if we err, let's err on the side of giving him another week to heal," Young said. "The only concern I had was could we hurt him and set him back?"

The Hokies could have used Cattoor's offensive talents Wednesday. Tech guards Pedulla, Darius Maddox, MJ Collins and Rice combined for just four of Tech's 29 baskets.

Rice was rated the No. 45 player in the high school graduating class of 2022 by ESPN. But he broke his right ankle in August while working out back home in Maryland. He underwent surgery that month.

"I sat out for a few months, slowly got back into it. Took my time with it," Rice said. "Stayed smart. Didn't want to rush back. … Had a lot of patience."

He was glad to be back in action Wednesday.

"I haven't played [in a game] in a long time, close to a year, so it was definitely great to get my feet under me," Rice said. "I've been doing well in practice, so I tried to carry it on to the game."

Rice made three steals but was just 1 of 9 from the field, including 0 of 5 from 3-point range.

"I just needed to get my feet under me," Rice said. "I'm a shot maker at the end of the day. I hit shots. And it'll be better in the future, for sure."