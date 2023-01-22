Virginia Invitational over after 4 days, 46 games

The FriendshipCars.com Virginia Invitational presented by Big Shots finished up on Sunday, completing 46 games over four days at the two gymnasiums at Virginia High School, along with Virginia Middle School.

Twelve games finished the action on Sunday.

Virginia Prep 71, Grace Christian School (VA) 59

Julio Goodridge scored 23 points and Javeon Fairman added 20 points for Virginia Prep in Sunday's opener at the Bearcat Den. Michael Patrick had 21 points for Grace Christian, while Mason Wynn added 19.

NC GBB Varsity (NC) 58, Can-Amera (CAN) 52

Carter Bullock scored 20 points and Malcolm McNeil added 12 for NC GBB against the visitors from Canada. Can-Amera was led by Ismael Suara with 19 points and 15 by Phoenix Simmonds.

CBA (NA) 74, Can-Amera 59

Kevin Alabi scored 17 points and Royal Brown had 15 for CBA. Timothy Eze had 11 for Can-Amera.

Minnesota Prep 63, Word of Life Christian (VA) 55

Mija Burton led Minnesota Prep with 22 points.

NC GBB National (NC) 76, Wesley Christian (KY)

Jujuan Nicholls scored 13 points, while Caden Bell and Isaiah Otyaluk added 11 points apiece for NC GBB (Greater, Better, Best), which went 3-0 to win the Virginia Invitational varsity championship for the second straight year. Wesley Christian was led by Jalen Spencer with 22 points.

Top Notch Prep (RJ, CAN) def. National Christian Academy White (MD)

One of two Canadian teams at the Virginia Invitational, Top Notch Prep (RJ) finished 3-0 in the event, winning its last game on Sunday with 22 points from Kalique Ambris.

Quality Education Regional (NC) def. Top Notch Prep (Ethan, CAN)

A.J. Joines led Quality Education Regional in scoring in a 3-0 week in Bristol.

Greater Destiny Prep Academy (NC) 57, Chen Odenton Prep (MD) 31

Jon McKenzie scored 22 points and Jaylen Lampkins added 18 for Greater Destiny. Shomari White led Chen Odenton with 14 points.

Supreme Team Prep Academy (GA) finishes 3-0

Sean Rutledge earned MVP of the Post-Grad portion of the Virginia Invitational in leading Supreme Team Prep Academy to a 3-0 record in the event. Tarinyan Hairston was also a major contributor in the three wins.

