A little more than a decade ago Kevin Wright was a soccer player at King University and also holding down a job at the Boys & Girls Club of Bristol.

He often saw Aquemini Martin while working and on more than one occasion tried to convince the youngster and his friends to give soccer a try.

Martin and his pals scoffed at such a notion, informing Wright that basketball was their game and futbol was frivolous.

It is now 2023.

Wright is the boys soccer coach at Virginia High and Martin is one of the top players for a squad that is unbeaten and plays the Radford Bobcats on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in a VHSL Class 2 state quarterfinal match at Emory & Henry College.

Martin finally heeded Wright’s advice and began playing soccer three years ago.

Better late than never.

“All my friends played,” Martin said. “So I was like, I’ll give it a try.”

He didn’t forsake his hoop dreams either.

Martin averaged 13 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks per game on the hardwood back in the winter as VHS won the Region 2D championship and he’ll continue his basketball career at King University.

He has tallied five goals and three assists this spring on the soccer pitch and found the back of the net for the Bearcats in their 2-1 win over the Graham G-Men last week in the regional finals.

Martin takes his second sport seriously.

“Aquemini has immersed himself in soccer,” Wright said. “He has started to watch soccer games and player highlights. That was evident during a match against Gate City when he attempted a bicycle kick off a corner. Not only did he attempt it, but he almost scored. Two inches to the right and he would have had his second goal of that game.”

Measuring in at 6-foot-5, Martin certainly stands out among his teammates and opponents.

“Every time he enters the game, he makes an instant impact that teams must adjust to,” Wright said. “When we need a momentum change in the game, I know Aquemini can do that instantly. A common trend this season is Aquemini entering a game and scoring or getting an assist immediately.”

There are other contributions one would expect from a senior as well.

One instance comes to mind from a match against Richlands last month.

“A team goal we had this year was having everyone on the roster get a goal or assist. One player, Larry Vallejo, struggled to get on the scoresheet,” Wright said. “Aquemini came up to me during the game and asked for a formation change that had Larry and himself playing as a striker duo so he could help Larry score. I agreed and sure enough, AQ assisted Larry on his first career goal. Most athletes that I have coached only want to score, but AQ is different. He is willing to make sacrifices for his teammates so they can receive the glory. I think that speaks a lot about the character of Aquemini.”

Martin’s basketball career at VHS ended with a quarterfinal loss to Floyd County.

His days as a soccer player will be on the line Tuesday as VHS (19-0-1) tangles with traditional power Radford (12-3-1) in a highly-anticipated quarterfinal clash.

The Bearcats finished 12-7-1 last year, but have been even better this season in sweeping the Southwest District and Region 2D championships.

Martin has made his mark in a sport that once made him scoff.

“I knew we were going to be pretty good this year with the way everyone was working in the offseason,” Martin said. “We have come together and played as a team.”