The Virginia High Bearcats are kings of the pool.

A balanced effort led the boys team from Bristol to a state championship as the two-day VHSL Class 1/2 swimming and diving championships concluded late Saturday evening at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center.

VHS had a team score of 202, compared to 169 for runner-up Clarke County and a tally of 165 for third-place Radford, the three-time defending state champions.

It ended a string of recent near-misses for 16th-year head coach Woody Van Nostrand’s squad.

VHS placed third at the state meet last season and finished as runner-up to the Radford Bobcats in 2020 and 2021.

“I remember in 2020 after we lost by just one point,” said VHS junior Adam Harosky. “Just watching the team, I felt so bad. It’s nice just to finally get it done for us.”

Bhraedon Meredith won the 1-meter diving championship on Friday to get the Bearcats started in a positive way and while they did not have a state champ in the swimming portion of the event they scored enough points to prevail.

“I knew it was a possibility after the prelims,” said VHS senior Coleman Austin. “Everybody dropped some time and it became a possibility.”

Harosky led the way as he was runner-up in the 500 freestyle (5:32.07) and third in the 100 butterfly (59.14).

“I was happy with it,” Harosky said. “Real happy with it.”

Harosky has been a consistently good performer for the Bearcats.

“He, like the rest of the kids, has good strong work habits in the pool and wants to get better each day,” Van Nostrand said. “This whole bunch of athletes – boys and girls – just work and impressed me all year. Many of this year’s team as you know has had had success in other sports and school programs. They brought that work ethic to the pool and it paid off. Two of our athletes even ran in the region indoor track meet on Friday [in Salem].”

The 200 medley relay team of Carter Kerr, Coleman Austin, Harosky and Brody Jones (1:55) placed fourth. The 400 freestyle relay team of Harosky, Austin, Coleman and Kerr was seventh in 3:52.70.

The 200 freestyle relay team of Jones, Gage Coleman, Meredith and Austin finished sixth in 1:43.96.

“We consistently placed kids in the top 16 all night,” Van Nostrand said. “It was big that all three relays placed top eight as well. I am not 100 percent sure, but I believe that we were the only team that did that. Their blue-collar work ethic and understanding that you don’t need to win events to win the meet, just have kids in the race.”

Elijah Fricker was eighth in the 200 freestyle (2:21.59) for VHS.

Kerr (fifth, 2:26.98) and Austin (sixth, 2:26.98) led the Bearcats in the 200 individual medley. Kerr was also fifth in the 100 backstroke (1:03.77).

“I was following the scores most of the night, but it was not until after the backstroke was I sure,” Van Nostrand said. “They were excited to be in the thick of things, but after prelims I just told them to swim smart and maintain the places we qualified at and we would be excited about the results.”

It was about maximum effort for all the Bearcats.

“It was my senior year and I figured why not just bring everything, give it my all one more time and leave it all out there,” Austin said. “Everybody has worked their [butt] off day in and day out. Even the members of the team that didn’t make state, they still showed up and supported us.”

Gage Coleman, Brody Jones and Austin are the seniors. Gage Coleman will be a distance runner at Emory & Henry College, while Jones is headed to Virginia Tech to play college football.

“It was just a mixture of personalities,” said Kerr, a junior. “Everybody just came together as one this year and we all just meshed really well.”

How did it feel to finally get that state gold?

“For a while it didn’t seem real,” Kerr said. “It didn’t really hit me until we got back to the hotel and we were all sitting in the lobby.”

With the meet not ending until nearly 10 p.m., the post-meet party was a bit subdued.

“We celebrated briefly at the pool, but with the meet ending so late everybody was just so wiped out we got some pizza and ate in the hotel lobby,” Van Nostrand said. “[Sunday] when we arrived back in Bristol, [Athletic Director] Brad Harper arranged for the police and fire department to give us an escort from Sugar Hollow to the high school.

“There was a good crowd to greet us there. Saturday was such a long day this is when it really sank in to me that we had won. To see the parents, other sports coaches, high school principals, assistant principal from the middle school where I teach and the Superintendent. I was just blown away.”

Meanwhile, George Wythe’s Joseph Puckett won the 200 yard freestyle (1:52.50) and was runner-up in the 100 backstroke (1:00.55), while Jessee Collins of the Maroons was third in the 200 individual medley (2:19.79).

Collins, Puckett, Brett Buchanan and Tyler Terry were part of the 200 freestyle relay team for the Maroons that finished runner-up in 1:40.22. The 400 freestyle relay team from GW finished second (3:46.22) with the same four guys taking part.

The Maroons were fifth in the team standings.

Graham’s Brady Jones was runner-up in the 50 freestyle (22.51) and third in the 100 freestyle (50.40 seconds), while Marion’s Sawyer Jennings was third in the 100 backstroke in 1:02.23. Marion finished 10th.

On the girls side, Gate City’s Tia Spivey was runner-up in the 100 butterfly (1:02.57) and 500 freestyle (5:32.71) to lead the local contingent. George Wythe (sixth) and Tazewell (eighth) had top-10 finishes in the team standings on the girls side.

As for Virginia High’s boys, the Bearcats might be the favorites to get it done again in 2024.

“Oh yeah,” Harosky said. “I’d love to go back-to-back.”