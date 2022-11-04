Virginia High snaps 19-game skid against Richlands

BRISTOL, Va. – The seniors in Bristol which were clad in orange and black were not alive in 1999.

However, they got the memo on the importance of a win on senior night—especially with it ending a 19-game losing streak against a district rival.

Behind six touchdowns from Brody Jones and three touchdowns from Conner Davidson, Virginia High defeated Richlands 52-28 in the Southwest District regular season finale at Gene Malcolm Stadium Friday.

The Bearcats triumph was the first over Richlands since 1999.

“This is very exciting, man. It feels like you are gaining some momentum to be victorious and be able to win a playoff game,” Virginia High head coach Derrick Patterson noted. “We knew they were not the type of team to just lay down. We knew they would keep battling. We did not want to give them too much life. We kept responding.”

Patterson was very complimentary of Jones and Davidson postgame.

“They are our leaders,” Patterson said. “We go as they go. Conner has been phenomenal for years. Brody has been phenomenal all year. He has been so good for us. We are not where we are without those two guys.”

Brody Jones wasted no time to get the Bearcats on the brightly lit scoreboard in Bristol, connecting with Connor Davidson on a strike for the 7-0 lead with 9:43 on the clock.

Senior Patrick Poku followed on the next drive with a 52-yard run to extend the margin to 14-0. Davidson got on the board again early in the second quarter on a 7-yard scoring pass from Jones.

Richlands quarterback Dylan Brown did his part to get the Blue Tornado on the board, running 27 yards for a touchdown. Just nine seconds later, Richlands defensive back Collin Adkins picked off a Jones pass and followed by snagging a 11-yard scoring pass from Jones to cut the margin to 21-14.

However, Davidson then completed his hat trick, sprinting 78-yards to the end to extend the Bearcats lead back to 14 with 1:22 left to take a 28-14 lead into halftime.

“It was a magical night. The moment they kicked it I was in my head. I said, ‘I’m housing this.’ I saw the hole and I hit it,” Davidson noted after gaining 130 all-purpose yards. “We battled through some adversity but we got through it.”

Brown struck against for Richlands, opening the half with a 3-yard scoring run to narrow the margin to 28-21.

Virginia High answered from there, with Jones scoring on runs of 1, 3 and 46 yards. Owen Dean also added a late 26-yard field goal for the Bearcats.

Richlands scored once more with 7:19 left to play on a 42-yard scoring pass by Brown to Gavin Whited. Brown finished his night with 78 passing yards and 195 rushing yards with four total scores.

It was a night to remember for Jones, who played such a big role in the Bearcats finally beating the Blue Tornado.

“This feels awesome. I was not here for all those other losses [to Richlands], but I was here for three of them. This just feels amazing—especially on senior night,” Jones said after his 307 total yard, six touchdown performance. “We have to cherish this over the weekend but we have to get back to work. We gotta stay clicking. We have to stay on a level. We cannot get too high or get too low.”

The victory pushes the Bearcats into the playoffs with much momentum after finishing the regular season 8-2.

“God is good,” Patterson stated. “We are thankful for the opportunity and that He has blessed us with this opportunity.”

As for Richlands, the Blues miss the playoffs for the second time in three years after Wise Central’s victory over Grundy. The Blues finish 2-8 for the first time since 1999.

“We made too many mistakes to win the ball game. Virginia High has some athletes. You just cannot make mistakes,” Richlands head coach Jeff Tarter said. “I am really proud of all of them.”

Richlands 0 14 7 7—28

Virginia High 14 14 7 17—52

Scoring Summary

V—Davidson 32 yard pass from Jones (kick failed)

V—Pa. Poku 52 yard run (run good)

V—Davidson 7 yard pass from Jones (Dean kick)

R—D. Brown 27 yard run (Bandy kick)

R—Adkins 11 yard pass from D. Brown (Bandy kick)

V—Davidson 78 yard kickoff return (Dean kick)

R—D. Brown 3 yard run (Bandy kick)

V—Jones 1 yard run (Dean kick)

V—Jones 3 yard run (Dean kick)

R—Whited 42 yard pass from D. Brown (Bandy kick)

V—Jones 46 yard run (Dean kick)

V—Dean 26 yard FG

Team Stats

First Downs: R 18, V 16; Rushes-Yards: R 47-225, V 33-267; Passing Yards: R 111, V 99; Comp.-Att.-Int: R 6-21-1, V 8-13-1; Fumbles-Lost: R 0-0, V 0-0; Penalties-Yards: R 9-80, V 3-20; Punts-Average: R 3-40.7, V 0-0.