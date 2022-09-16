Virginia High claims victory with OT run by Jones

Virginia High’s Brody Jones is a standout in both football and baseball.

The strong senior signal-caller authored the pigskin version of a walk-off win as he scored on a 6-yard touchdown run in overtime to give the Bearcats a wild 38-35 victory over the Wise County Central Warriors on Friday night at Gene Malcolm Stadium.

Central received a field goal from Ricky Onate – his second of the night – on its first possession of OT. On second down, Jones raced to the end zone to send the Bearcats (3-1) to their third straight victory.

Jones threw four touchdown passes on the evening, two to Patrick Poku, one to Dante Worley and another to Conner Davidson.

VHS couldn’t hold leads of 18-0 and 32-21 and never could put Central (2-2) away until the final play of the game. The Warriors held a 414-342 edge in total offense. Alec Gent and Braeden Church scored two TDs apiece in the loss.

Wise Central 0 21 0 11 3—35

Virginia High 12 13 7 0 6—38

Scoring Summary

VHS – Worley 38 pass from Jones (kick failed)

VHS – Burks 6 run (pass failed)

VHS – Davidson 10 pass from Jones (run failed)

WCC – Church 32 run (Onate kick)

WCC – Gent 25 run (Onate kick)

WCC – Gent 7 run (Onate kick)

VHS – Pa. Poku 3 pass from Jones (Dean kick)

VHS – Pa. Poku 25 pass from Jones (Dean kick)

WCC – Onate 28 FG

WCC – Church 3 run (Church run)

WCC – Onate 28 FG

VHS – Jones 6 run (no attempt)

Team Stats

First Downs: WCC 21, VHS 12; Rushes-Yards: WCC 58-298, VHS 24-172; Passing Yards: WCC 116, VHS 170; Comp.-Att.-Int.: WCC 9-18-1, VHS 14-22-0; Fumbles-Lost: WCC 3-2, VHS 0-0; Penalties-Yards: WCC 5-40, VHS 5-35; Punts-Average: WCC 1-21, VHS 3-33.3

Graham 17, Union 8

Ty’Drez Clements of Graham is one of the most dynamic players in Southwest Virginia and he certainly delivered on his reputation on Friday night at Bullitt Park.

Clements ripped off two first-half touchdown runs and the G-Men’s defense did the rest in the battle of unbeatens.

Peyton Honeycutt scored all eight of Union’s points.

Graham 7 7 3 0—17

Union 0 8 0 0—8

Scoring Summary

G – Clements 6 run (Nash kick)

G – Clements 71 run (Nash kick)

U – Honeycutt 51 run (Honeycutt run)

G – Nash 36 FG

Abingdon 21, Richlands 0

A week after getting stunned by Gate City at home, the Abingdon Falcons bounced back by playing lockdown defense.

AHS (2-2) limited Richlands (1-3) to 94 yards of total offense and forced three turnovers as guys like Owen Barr, Luke Honaker, Brayden Self, Alex Hawkins, Paul Widener and Will Henley were among the tackling terrors.

Ector Taylor rushed for 102 yards for the Falcons, while Lucas Brooks caught two touchdown passes: one from Luke Honaker and the other from Jack Ferguson.

Richlands 0 0 0 0—0

Abingdon 0 6 8 7—21

Scoring Summary

A – Brooks 26 pass from Honaker (kick failed)

A – Brooks 23 pass from Ferguson (Honaker run)

A – Doss 6 run (Reid kick)

Team Stats

First Downs: R 8 , A 18; Rushes-Yards: R 28-53, A 42-227; Passing Yards: R 41, A 92; Comp.-Att.-Int.: R 3-17-2, A 7-15-0; Fumbles-Lost: R 2-1, A 1-1; Penalties-Yards: R 4-29, A 2-10; Punts-Average: R 5-33, A 3-32.

Honaker 55, Eastside 29

Honaker gave up 51 points in losing to Eastside last season.

The Tigers got revenge by returning the favor and then some.

Jax Horn rushed for 125 yards on three carries – an average of 41.7 yards per tote – and reached the end zone as Honaker smashed the Spartans and improved to 2-1.

Peyton Musick threw for 194 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing for 60 yards.

Aiden Lowe (13 carries, 127 yards, three TDs; five catches, 55 yards, two TDs) also got in on the act for head coach Todd Tiller’s club. The Tigers finished with 510 yards of total offense.

Eastside (0-4) got 100 rushing yards from Luke Trent, while Eli McCoy caught three passes for 112 yards. Quarterbacks Payton Adkins and Jaxsyn Collins combined for 218 passing yards.

Eastside 7 6 8 8—29

Honaker 6 13 29 7—55

Scoring summary

E-Collins 5 run (McConnell kick)

H-Lowe 29 pass from Musick (run failed)

H-Lowe 12 pass from Musick (Stevens kick)

E-E. Mullins 27 run (kick failed)

H-Lowe 14 run (kick failed)

H-Horn 49 run (Stevens kick)

H-Lowe 6 run (Lowe pass from Bandy)

H-Bandy 76 pass from Musick (Stevens kick)

H-Lowe 36 run (Stevens kick)

E-McCoy 4 pass from Adkins (E. Mullins run)

H-Stevens 2 run (Stevens kick)

E-Trent 52 pass from Adkins (S. Mullins pass from Adkins)

Team Stats

First Downs: E 14, H 23; Rushes-Yards: E 38-145, H 30-321; Passing Yards: E 218, H 189; Comp.-Att.-Int.: E 9-16-2, H 14-23-2; Fumbles-Lost: E 5-1, H 1-1; Penalties-Yards: E 10-53, H 4-45; Punts-Average: E 3-50-4, H 0-0.

Grundy 62, Castlewood 6

Grundy senior Ian Scammell rushed for 183 yards on seven carries and scored three touchdowns as the Golden Wave got its first win of the season.

Grundy (1-2) piled up 356 yards of total offense, while limiting Castlewood (1-3) to 69 total yards,

Ethan Roberts added two touchdown runs for Grundy, while Jonah Looney, Isaiah Boyd and Trey Taylor also reached the end z one for the Golden Wave.

Grundy scored 32 points in the second quarter alone.

Castlewood’s lone touchdown came on Forrest McConnell’s scoring strike to Caden Dishman.

The Blue Devils committed four turnovers.

Grundy 14 32 8 8—62

Castlewood 0 6 0 0—6

Scoring Summary

G – Scammell 32 run (run failed)

G – Looney 20 pass from Lester (Scammell run)

C – Dishman 16 pass from McConnell (run failed)

G – Scammell 81 run (Roberts run)

G – Scammell 49 run (Roberts run)

G – Roberts 29 run (I. Boyd run)

G – I. Boyd 24 run (Roberts run)

G – Roberts 24 run (Broyles run)

G – Taylor 36 run (Broyles run)

Team Stats

First Downs: G 13, C 8; Rushes-Yards: G 29-356, C 18-9; Passing Yards: G 44, C 60; Comp.-Att.-Int.: GC 3-5-2, C 13-26-4; Fumbles-Lost: G 1-1, C 2-0; Penalties-Yards: G 14-135, C 5-25; Punts-Average: G 1-36, C 6-14.

Gate City 35, Marion 28

Gabe Johnson’s interception with 56 seconds remaining iced a non-district win for the Gate City Blue Devils.

Reid Osborne’s 73-yard touchdown pass to J.B. Carroll brought Marion to a 28-28 deadlock with 7:15 remaining.

However, Gate City (2-2) calmly collected itself and took the lead for good with 4:50 left as Luke Bledsoe tossed a 26-yard touchdown strike to Brendan Cassidy. It was the second straight win for the Blue Devils.

Rye Cove 30, Thomas Walker 28

The success story authored by the once moribund Rye Cove Eagles keeps getting better.

First-year head coach Gary Collier’s club improved to 4-0 with a double-overtime triumph over the Thomas Walker Pioneers.

It marked the first Cumberland District win since 2018 for the Eagles.

After each team scored eight points on their first OT possessions, Rye Cove scored on Landon Jessee’s fourth-down TD pass to Luke Jessee. Lane threw to Jay Bowen on the two-point conversion.

Thomas Walker (1-3) also scored, but quarterback Darin Gulley’s potential tying two-point pass attempt was intercepted by Logan Barnette.

Lane finished with 75 passing yards, 49 rushing yards and also played well defensively.

Xander Spears (27 carries, 111 yards, two touchdowns) led the way Thomas Walker.

Thomas Walker 6 0 0 8 8 6—28

Rye Cove 0 14 0 0 8 8—30

Scoring Summary

TW – Lowe 76 pass from Gulley (kick failed)

RC – Lane 8 run (kick failed)

RC – Lane 5 run (P. Darnell pass from Lane)

TW – McCurry 64 run (McCurry pass from Gulley)

TW – Spears 4 run (Spears run)

RC – P. Darnell 10 run (P. Darnell pass from Lane)

RC – Jessee 14 pass from Lane (Bowen pass from Lane)

TW – Spears 1 run (pass intercepted)

Team Stats

First Downs: TW 17, RC 14; Rushes-Yards: TW 38-215, RC 37-143; Passing Yards: TW 158, RC 75; Comp.-Att.-Int.: TW 2-25, RC 6-30.8; Fumbles-Lost: TW 2-2, RC 0-0; Penalties-Yards: TW 2-25, RC 7-40; Punts-Average: TW 2-25, RC 6-30.8

J.I. Burton 51, Twin Springs 16

Motivation turned into domination for the J.I. Burton Raiders on Friday night.

J.I. Burton’s 1972 VHSL Group A state championship team was honored in a ceremony prior to the game.

The Raiders were also playing a team that beat them by 26 points the year prior.

The fired up crew from Norton paid homage to the legends and exacted some revenge all in the same night as Trey Keys rushed for 235 yards and five touchdowns.

Burton (2-2) trailed 8-6 after one quarter, but dominated the rest of the way.

Keys scored on runs of 68, 3, 3, 2 and 3 yards.

Keys also caught two passes for 61 yards, while intercepting a pass on the other side of the ball.

Brayden Dutton (12 carries, 111 yards, two TDs) also played well.

Ryan Horne gained 99 yards on 18 carries for Twin Springs and scored one of the Titans’ two touchdowns.

Twin Springs 8 0 8 0—16

J.I. Burton 6 16 14 15—51

Scoring Summary

JIB – Dutton 2 run (kick failed)

TS – Kilgore 14 pass from Dingus (Horne run)

JIB – Dutton 22 run (Godsey run)

JIB – T. Keys 68 run (T. Keys run)

JIB – T. Keys 3 run (T. Keys run)

TS – Horne 29 run (Horne run)

JIB – T. Keys 3 run (run failed)

JIB – T. Keys 2 run (Dutton pass from Godsey)

JIB – T. Keys 3 run (Godsey kick)

Team Stats

First Downs: TS 12, JIB 21; Rushes-Yards: TS 40-119, JIB 34-372; Passing Yards: TS 96, JIB 78; Comp.-Att.-Int.: TS 10-14-1, JIB 3-4-0; Fumbles-Lost: TS 0-0, JIB 0-0; Penalties-Yards: TS 6-50, JIB 8-55; Punts-Average: TS 6-12, JIB 0-0.

George Wythe 55, Carroll County 32

Leyton Fowler ran for 125 yards on 10 carries and scored three touchdowns and Leyton Houston caught nine passes for 191 yards and one score in the Maroons’ non-league win over the Cavaliers.

Ben Jollay ran for 112 yards on 16 carries and two scores for the Maroons, who led 33-12 at halftime.

Josh Tiab led Carroll County (1-3) with 194 yards on 25 carries, including touchdowns from 73 and 55 yards. Elijah Cox threw a pair of touchdown pass for the Cavaliers.

Tandom Smith threw a 53-yard scoring pass and also added a 1-yard run for George Wythe (3-1). Colton Green also tackled Carroll County quarterback Elijah Cox in the end zone for a safety. Jollay also scored on a 25-yard punt return.

George Wythe 19 14 9 13 - 55

Carroll County 6 6 6 14 - 32

Scoring summary

CC- Tiab 73 run (kick failed)

GW- Fowler 3 run (kick failed)

GW-B.Jollay 13 run (Mitchell kick)

GW- Smith 1 run (kick failed)

GW-Jollay 25 blocked punt return (Mitchell kick)

CC- Harmon 7 pass from Cox (pass failed)

GW-Fowler 22 run (Mitchell kick)

GW-Green tackles QB in end zone, safety

GW-Houston 53 pass from Smith (Mitchell kick)

CC- Campbell pass from Cox (kick failed)

GW-Jollay 7 run (kick failed)

CC-Tiab 55 run (Tickle kick)

GW-Fowler 41 run (Mitchell kick)

CC- Smoot 8 run (Tickle kick)

Team Stats

First downs: GW 21; CC 12. Rush-yards: GW 40-306; CC 33-245. Pass yardsL GW 226; CC 116. Comp-Att-Int: GW 12-15-0; CC 7-12-1. Fumbles-Lost: GW 0-0; CC 1-0. Penalty-yards: GW 8-85; CC 8-55.

Lebanon 35, Chilhowie 7

Touchdown passes from Mike Reece to Nick Belcher bookended a 28-point second-quarter as Lebanon earned a Hogoheegee District win over the visiting Chilhowie Warriors.

Scoreless at the half, Reece hooked up with Belcher on a five-yard touchdown pass to put the Pioneers ahead to stay. His 78-yard scoring strike later on in the period sealed the deal for Lebanon (3-1, 1-1), which has already surpassed last season’s win total.

Reece, a freshman, finished with 236 yards through the air and also rushed for a touchdown. Zach Hertig added 131 rushing yards on 10 carries.

Chilhowie (0-4, 0-1) was led by Marcos Silverio’s 82 rushing yards. Keven Crewey scored the lone touchdown for the Warriors.

Chilhowie 0 0 0 7—7

Lebanon 0 0 28 7—35

Scoring Summary

L – Belcher 5 pass from Reece (Dillon kick)

L – C. Barton 17 run (Dillon kick)

L – Hertig 56 run (Dillon kick)

L — Belcher 78 pass from Reece (Dillon kick)

C – Crewey 1 run (Gonzalez kick)

L – Reece 1 run (Dillon kick)

Team Stats

First Downs: C 15, L 19; Rushes-yards: C 38-175, L 31-201; Passing Yards: C 47, L 263; Comp.-Att.-Int.: C 6-20-3, L 10-22-0; Fumbles-Lost: C 1-1, L 2-2; Penalties-Yards: C 7-50, L 6-45; Punts-Average: C 6-31.3, L 2-29.5.

Dobyns-Bennett 56, West Ridge 14

West Ridge opened the season with a 35-point win.

Since then, things have not gone well for the second-year Sullivan County school.

The Wolves were drubbed by Dobyns-Bennett in losing their third straight contest.

They have lost those games during the skid by scores of 33-0, 49-7 and 56-14.

Seymour 28, Sullivan East 21

Seymour’s defense turned two costly turnovers into points late in the third quarter and that was the difference in a win over the Patriots of Sullivan East.

East (2-3, 0-2) led 14-7 at halftime, but couldn’t put together a winning streak.

Lee High 41, Patrick Henry 20

The Patrick Henry Rebels lost their second straight game, while Lee High ran its winning streak to two games.

No other stats were provided at press time.

Hurley 52, River View (W.Va.) 26

Landon Bailey rushed for 181 yards and two touchdowns and passed for 28 more as the Hurley Rebels hammered.

Payton Hurley and Kevin Looney added two TDs apiece for the Rebels (3-1), who have won three in a row.