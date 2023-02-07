Virginia High wrapped up the Southwest District boys basketball regular-season championship on Tuesday night in Bluefield as their big man led the way.

Senior post player Aquemini Martin was the tone-setter with 22 points and 12 rebounds as the Bearcats earned a 68-59 win over the Graham G-Men.

VHS (16-5, 7-0) clinched the SWD’s No.1 seed in the Region 2D tournament and will also host both the district and regional tourneys.

Ethan Carpenter added 17 points for the Bearcats, while Dante Worley dished out six assists to go with his 11 points for head coach Julius Gallishaw’s squad.

Abingdon 51,

John Battle 27

The Abingdon Falcons took care of business on Tuesday night and thanks to some help from the team from Big Stone Gap secured some gold.

Abingdon cruised to a road win over Washington County rival John Battle and that victory coupled with Union’s 68-65 win over Ridgeview clinched the Mountain 7 District regular-season title for the Falcons.

Abingdon (16-5, 10-1) earned the right to host the semifinals and finals of the district tourney as well. The Falcons travel to Ridgeview on Friday in a game that isn’t near as meaningful as it was when the week began after the Wolfpack stumbled against Union.

Head coach Chris Hutton’s club had little trouble against Battle, sprinting out to leads of 16-4 and 30-11. Dayton Osborne led the way with 19 points, four steals and three assists.

Evan Ramsey’s 14-point, four-assist, four-rebound performance was also notable.

Reece Ketron contributed eight rebounds and two blocks as well.

Gavin Ratliff led Battle (9-12, 1-10) with 10 points.

Lebanon 53,

Patrick Henry 37

Keyton Keene led Lebanon with 17 points as the Pioneers powered past Patrick Henry and clinched a tie for the Hogoheegee District regular-season title.

Brody Wess added 10 points for the Pioneers (19-3, 9-1), who will face Chilhowie (18-3, 9-1) in a one-game playoff at a date to be determined for the league’s top seed in the Region 1D tournament.

Lebanon led 28-22 at halftime, but pulled away in the second half.

Jake Hall had 12 points to pace PH, but just three of those points came after the opening quarter.

Twin Springs 67, Castlewood 47

Connor Lane pumped in 24 points as Twin Springs moved one win away from clinching the Cumberland District championship by collecting a win over Castlewood.

The Titans can wrap up the title with a win against rival Rye Cove on Friday.

Bradley Owens added 18 points for Twin Springs on Tuesday.

Cayden Dishman led Castlewood with 27 points.

Gate City 80, Lee High 46

Gunner Garrett gunned in 22 points as Gate City crushed Lee High for a Mountain 7 District road win.

Wise County Central 43, Honaker 41

Chance Boggs and Ethan Collins scored 15 points apiece as the Wise County Central Warriors edged Honaker and exacted a measure of revenge.

Central (11-11) had suffered a 63-24 loss to the Tigers on Jan. 14, but this outcome was much different as the Warriors emerged victorious in a low-scoring affair.

No players scored in double figures for Honaker (14-8) as Caden Boyd led the Tigers with nine points.

Unicoi County 62, Sullivan East 50

Jackson Simmons scored 16 points and Unicoi County used a strong fourth-quarter surge to top Sullivan East for an Upper Lakes Conference win.

The Blue Devils beat the Patriots for the second time this season.

East was led by Drake Fisher’s 21 points and Tyler Cross’ 11-point performance

Chilhowie 72, Rural Retreat 50

Aiden Bartuski scored 23 points and Zac Hall added 19 to lead the Warriors past the Indians to earn a share of the Hogoheegee District regular season championship with Lebanon.

Chilhowie and Lebanon will have a one-game playoff later this week to determine the Hogoheegee District top and automatic Region 1D qualifier.

Isaac Booth added 10 points, including a trio of 3-pointers for the Warriors (18-3, 9-1).

Rural Retreat was paced by Gatlin Hight with 15 points and 11 for Caleb Roberts.

Union 68, Ridgeview 65

Kam Bostic led four Bears in double figures in Union’s win over Ridgeview, which led to Abingdon clinching Mountain 7 District title.

Keyshawn Anderson was 6 for 12 from the field for 18 points and also had seven steals for Union (8-12, 6-5). Paul Huff had 14 points and Brayden Wharton added 12.

Ridgeview (15-5, 8-3). was paced by Chantz Robinette, who was 9 for 16 from the field for 26 points, along with six rebounds. Cannon Hill added 16 points, six boards and four steals and Isaiah Justice contributed 10 points and seven boards. Ryan O’Quinn also had six boards for the Wolfpack, which outrebounded the Bears 33-22.

Northwood 65, Holston 51

Owen Doane scored 28 points to lead the Panthers to a Hogoheegee District road win over the Cavaliers.

Sam Rhea and Lucas Debord scored 13 points apiece and Tyler Ayers had 10 for Northwood.

Holston was led by Cole Caywood with 13 points and Harper Collie with 11.

GIRLS

Patrick Henry 57, Patrick Henry 16

Morgan Varney scored 22 points to lead the Pioneers to a Hogoheegee District road win at Patrick Henry.

Sophie Wright paced the Rebels with seven points.

Chloe Couch added 21 points for Lebanon.

Sullivan East 60, Unicoi County 51

Jenna Hare scored 30 points, connecting on 13-of-16 free throws, to lead the Patriots to an Upper Lakes Conference home win over the Blue Devils.

Unicoi County (14-14, 3-5), which was outscored 40-22 in the second half, was led by Jocelyn Metcalf and Olivia Bailey with 16 points apiece.

Sullivan East (9-20, 2-6), which trailed by nine points at halftime, got nine 3-pointers, including three each by Hare and Kylie Hurley, who finished with 10 points.

Ridgeview 42, Union 40

Caiti Hill put back a missed shot with 2 seconds left on the clock to lift the Wolfpack to a Mountain 7 District road win at Union.

Braelyn Strouth led Ridgeview (15-6, 8-3) with 12 points, while Hadaya Abshire added 11 points in the win.

Union (12-9, 7-4) was paced by Isabella Blagg with 15 points.

Twin Springs 43, Castlewood 34

Kayli Dunn produced a 21-point, nine-assist, six-rebound masterpiece as the Twin Springs Titan pulled away late for a Cumberland District win over homestanding Castlewood.

Kenzie Gillenwater’s seven rebounds and Preslie Larkins’ five steals were also key to the Twin Springs (10-10, 4-5) triumph.

Bailee Varney of Castlewood (6-13, 0-9) had a double double-double with 13 points and 15 rebounds. Anna Summers added 17 rebounds, five blocks, five assists and four steals of her own.

Gate City 70, Lee High 21

Addie Gibson scored 19 points as Gate City completely dominated Lee High for a Mountain 7 District road win.

Milligan University signee Lexi Ervin added 17 points for the Blue Devils (17-4, 9-2), who led 49-8 at halftime.

Cassidy Hammonds scored 15 of Lee’s 21 points.

Holston 47, Northwood 22

Bluefield University signee Bailey Widener led three Holston scorers in double digits with 15 points as the Cavaliers collected a Hogoheegee District win over the visiting Northwood Panthers.

Ashton Keith’s 11 points and Molly Turner’s 10-point performance were also vital to the victory. Holston (8-12, 4-4) led 16-0 after one quarter.

Northwood (0-20, 0-8) was led by the 13-point showing by Olivia Briggs.

Wise County Central 57, Honaker 34

Emmah McAmis poured in 27 points as reigning VHSL Class 2 state champion Wise County Central beat three-time defending Class 1 titlist Honaker for the second time this season.

Abbie Jordan added 10 points for the Warriors (17-4), who had prevailed 71-43 over Honaker (14-7) in the first meeting between the champs last month.

Central held the Tigers scoreless in the second quarter in turning a 13-12 deficit after one quarter into a 28-13 halftime lead.

Kate Jessee led Honaker with 10 points. She was the only scorer to finish in double digits for the Tigers.

Both schools are currently tied for first place in their respective leagues.

Wise County Central and Gate City are knotted up in the Mountain 7 District, while Honaker and Twin Valley are tied for the top spot in the Black Diamond District.

Hurley 28, Council 25

Kara Hagerman had 11 points as Hurley edged Council for a Black Diamond District victory.

Council freshman Ella Rasnake led all scorers with a dozen points.

Council led 10-7 at halftime, but Hurley rallied over the final two quarters.

Council (3-17, 1-6) and Hurley (4-17, 1-7) are now tied for fourth place in the BDD.

Virginia High 46, Graham 18

The Bearcats had no trouble winning in Bluefield.

No other stats were provided.

West Ridge 54, Science Hill 49

Alexis Hood and Fallon Taylor each scored 15 points as the Wolves earned a quality Big 5 Conference triumph.

Lilly Bates added 10 points for West Ridge.