Vintage market returns to Bristol Motor Speedway
BRISTOL, Tenn. – Vintage Market Days of Tri-Cities Tennessee is returning to Bristol Motor Speedway from June 11-13.

The event will be held at the BMS South Building. Doors will open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $10 on Friday and Saturday and $5 on Sunday. Children 12-and-under are admitted free with a paying adult.

Vintage Market Days' "Vintage Roundup" is an indoor/outdoor market featuring original art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, handmade treasures and more.

For more information, go online to https://vintagemarketdays.com/market/tri-cities-tennessee/.

