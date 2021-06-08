Vintage market returns to Bristol Motor Speedway

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Vintage Market Days of Tri-Cities Tennessee is returning to Bristol Motor Speedway from June 11-13.
The event will be held at the BMS South Building. Doors will open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $10 on Friday and Saturday and $5 on Sunday. Children 12-and-under are admitted free with a paying adult.
Vintage Market Days' "Vintage Roundup" is an indoor/outdoor market featuring original art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, handmade treasures and more.
For more information, go online to https://vintagemarketdays.com/market/tri-cities-tennessee/.