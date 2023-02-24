RUTLEDGE, Tenn. – Going on the road and winning a regional tournament game is no small feat and the Tennessee High Vikings were up to the task on Friday night thanks to the clutch play of sophomore Keeyanah Foote.

Foote scored all nine of her points in the fourth quarter – including the go-ahead bucket with 68 seconds remaining – as THS took a 37-33 victory over the Grainger Grizzlies in the first round of the TSSAA District 1-AAA girls basketball tourney.

It was the first regional tournament win since 2016 for the Vikings (17-15), who play at Upper Lakes Conference rival Elizabethton (26-4) on Monday in a semifinal clash.

Tennessee High’s postseason position appeared precarious 26 seconds into the fourth quarter when leading scorer and top ball-handler Kendall Cross was whistled for her fourth foul and the Vikings fell behind 25-21 shortly thereafter with Cross on the bench.

“Oh listen, I was so nervous,” Cross said. “I knew when I got that fourth foul I’d have to sit. Just the anxiety, pressure and everything going on; it was tough. I’m just so proud of everybody for stepping up.”

Nobody stepped up more than Foote, who scored her first two points of the game with 6:05 remaining and proceeded to take over the game. She continually beat defenders off the dribble to convert layups.

“That was big,” said THS coach Amanda Vance. “She took it to the bucket with confidence and made ‘em. … I know she has that potential. She’s shown it throughout and she’s gotten better and better and more confident.”

You could say Foote has come miles in her maturation as a hooper.

“Pretty far,” Foote said. “I’ve had many people come up and say to me, ‘You’ve improved so much from last year.’ That helps me and makes me play harder.”

Was Friday night’s showing her best performance of the season?

“I wouldn’t say it was my best,” Foote said. “I just feel like it meant a lot to us and I had to step more than at other times.”

When Cross checked back into the game with 3:46 left and the score knotted at 30 points apiece, she was mighty appreciative of her teammate.

“Oh my gosh, Keeyanah definitely did her job,” Cross said. “She always hustles and does a great job on defense. That’s our key player on defense. She did so good job tonight and really brought the energy and brought the hustle.”

Along with her shot with 1:08 showing the clock that gave Tennessee High the lead for good, Foote came up with a steal and made 1-of-2 free throws with 14.2 ticks left to put the Vikings up by four points and seal the deal.

Tennessee High owned the rebounding battle – Janell Tabor had eight rebounds and Anna Kate Kinch pulled down five boards – but missed several easy shots. The Vikings scored just three points in the second quarter and faced a 20-13 deficit in the third quarter.

“I told ‘em at halftime, the shots are gonna fall in the second half,” Vance said. “They just had to keep confidence and keep playing hard. I think they stayed with it. They were locked in and they really wanted this win.”

A team that won just five games total last season is now one win away from playing for a regional championship. While Grainger (15-16) – which was led by Maddie Hurst’s 10 points – is not quite as talented as it has been recently, the gym in Rutledge is still a tough place to play.

The bunch from Bristol wasn’t rattled as Cross pumped in a game-high 15 points to prolong her high school career.

“This wasn’t expected by a lot of people, but we all wanted it and it showed,” Cross said. “I’m a senior and we’ve never been to regionals since I’ve been here. It’s a great feeling.”

A superb sophomore was in the spotlight on Friday.

“I can’t talk about how much this team has worked and bought in to what we’re doing and they’ve kept getting better,” Vance said.