Austin Degeare and Keegan Olson scored Tennessee High’s goals as the Vikings earned a 2-1 victory over Chuckey-Doak on Thursday in a boys soccer match played at the Stone Castle.

THS hosts rival Sullivan East on Tuesday.

Sullivan East 4, Unicoi County 2

Gavin Patrick scored two goals and Marshall Jones had several late saves in goal to lift the Patriots to a road win over the Blue Devils.

BASEBALL

Marion 9, Richlands 8

A walkoff error in the bottom of the eighth inning lift Marion to a win over Richlands to claim third place in the Coppinger Invitational at Hunnicutt Field in Princeton.

Mason Pugh and Kade Terry had three hits and two RBIs apiece for the Scarlet Hurricanes, which led 8-1 going into the top of the sixth inning before the Blue Tornado scored seven over the next two frames to force extra innings. Marion loaded the bases in the bottom of the eighth and then pushed across the winning run on an error.

Richlands was led by C.J. Earls with three hits and Max Herndon with two hits and two RBIs.

Corbin Bade picked up the win for Marion. Parker Lowe took the loss for Richlands.

The Coppinger Invitational championship game between Tazewell and Woodrow Wilson has been moved to Saturday at Bowen Field in Bluefield at noon.

LATE WEDNESDAY

SOFTBALL

Rye Cove 15, Thomas Walker 1

Kenzie Hood struck out nine and allowed just three hits and Rye Cove pounded out 17 hits to earn a Cumberland District home win over the Pioneers.

Rhaegan Waldron, Sara Byrd and Maddy Wood had three hits each for the Eagles. Gracie Turner tripled and Eden Muncy doubled, while Byrd drove in three runs.

Thomas Walker got doubles from Gracee Greer and Alexis Adkins. Rylee Lawson drove in the lone Pioneers' run.

Elizabethton 3-7, John Battle 2-3

Ember Jensen doubled and drove in two runs in the Cyclones' opening game home win over the Trojans.

Lilly McDuffie limited John Battle for four hits, including a home run, double, two runs scored and an RBI by Parker Elton. Saylor Baldwin doubled and singled for the Trojans.

Lela Byrd homered and drove in three runs in the Cyclones' second game win over the Trojans.

B.Hayes homered for the Trojans.

BASEBALL

Thomas Walker 13, Rye Cove 2

Adam Hollandsworth went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and two RBIs as Thomas Walker whipped the Eagles of the Rye Cove for a Cumberland District win.

Hunter Collins contributed three RBIs to the triumph.

Rye Cove allowed seven runs in the first inning and the Eagles managed just three hits.