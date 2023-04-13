BRISTOL, Tenn. – She could be referred to as a freshman phenom or the ultimate utility player but however you want to laud her, Tennessee High’s Katy Granger has been undoubtedly an important figure in the strong start to the 2023 softball season for the Vikings.

Granger’s grand slam highlighted a seven-run sixth inning and capped the nifty ninth-grader’s six-RBI performance as THS took a 12-2 victory over the Lebanon Pioneers on Thursday at Rotary Field.

Tennessee High is 13-3 with mainstays like Kaylie Hughes, Rylee Fields, Ashley Worley, Abby Haga and Macie Strouth picking up where they left off last season when the Vikings advanced to the TSSAA state tournament for the first time in program history.

Granger has been a nice addition.

“I’m pretty pleased,” Granger said. “We play more games in a row [at the varsity level] and you have to adjust to pitching, but I just work on that in practice and focus. … The team has brought me in really well and the chemistry is great. I’ve known a lot of these girls since I was younger.”

Granger pitched a scoreless second inning for the Vikings on Thursday and patrolled the outfield.

She has played some third base, shortstop, center field, right field and pitcher this season.

“It doesn’t matter where we throw her out there, she’ll do it,” said first-year THS head coach David Boggs. “She’s also coming around with the bat.”

Granger is just glad to be in the potent Tennessee High lineup. She homered in Wednesday’s 11-1 vanquishing of Virginia High.

“I’ll play anywhere the coach needs me,” Granger said. “And I love it.”

Tennessee High clung to a 5-2 lead entering the bottom of the sixth inning, but scored seven times to employ the mercy rule. Granger’s grand slam came with two outs against Lebanon ace Erin Rasnake.

“We were struggling at the beginning to get runs on the board,” Granger said. “I had to wait on a pitch and went with it. Our team needed it bad.”

Granger drove in a run on a fielder’s choice in the third inning and collected a RBI single in the fifth inning as well.

“I think Katy is a great player and definitely a key aspect for us,” Worley said. “She has stepped it up and I am so proud of her. She’s battled through everything with us.”

Worley hit a home run and tallied three RBIs for THS herself.

She has signed with NCAA Division II Tusculum University, while ace pitcher Rylee Fields is headed to NAIA Johnson University in Knoxville, Tennessee. Fields was the winning pitcher on Thursday.

“They are a couple of team leaders we can count on,” Boggs said. “They are good at pulling the girls together and making sure everybody is on the same page.”

Junior Maddie Hall reached base in all four of her plate appearances for the Bristolians, singling twice and getting hit by pitches on two occasions.

Lebanon had dropped a 16-1 decision to the Vikings in the earlier matchup between the squads.

“They’ve got a good team,” said Lebanon coach Dennis Price. “We’ve played them the last two years and they’ve got good pitching, they hit the ball and they do their job and make the plays.”

Lebanon’s runs came via solo homers from freshman Kylan Brooks and senior Morgan Varney in the second inning.

Varney showed why she was the 2022 Hogoheegee District player of the year as she hammered out two hits and the shortstop made a leaping grab to snare a line drive off the bat of Worley to end the fourth inning.

Lebanon has played a tough non-district schedule and the Pioneers open Hogo play today at home against the Northwood Panthers.

“I hope we’ve learned a little bit along the way, but we just need to play better and we aren’t getting our job done,” Price said. “We put the bat on the ball for one inning, but it doesn’t work that way. We’ve got a bunch of good kids and we’ll just keep working.”

Tennessee High, which has lost twice this season to Upper Lakes Conference rival Elizabethton, will look to do the same.

“I’m really proud of us,” Worley said. “We’re not playing for ourselves – every single one of us is playing for our team.”