Vikings fight to the end, make Boone earn Mountain Lakes title

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Daniel Boone’s football team is 8-0 for the first time ever and the top seed in Region 1-5A for the second time in 12 months.

The Trailblazers outslugged Tennessee High, 21-13, on Friday night at the Stone Castle, clinching the top seed for the playoffs and at least a share of a Mountain Lakes Conference title for the second time in as many years.

Boone secured the victory when timeout-less Tennessee High jumped offsides on a fourth-and-two at midfield with 2:05 remaining, clinching back-to-back league titles for the first time in the program’s 52-year history.

“It feels amazing to know that nobody else has done this ever,” said Trailblazers receiver Rylan Trout, who caught seven passes for 95 yards and a touchdown and made a couple of key recoveries. “I’ve been saying all week that Tennessee High was gonna come out here and we were gonna get their best, because I know Tennessee High is a tough team. They’ve played us tough all four years that I’ve played.”

Quarterback Luke Jenkins passed for a 165 yards, including an 18-yard TD to Trout that gave the Trailblazers (3-0, 8-0) a 14-0 lead with 9:30 left in the third quarter. Jenkins also rushed for time for 40 yards.

“I thought Luke had probably one of his best games,” Boone coach Jeremy Jenkins said. “Our kids showed a lot of resiliency coming to a tough place to play. I thought we executed at a high level and got the tough plays when we had to.”

The game was a defensive stalemate in the first half until Boone’s opportunistic defense once again gave the ‘Blazers a short field thanks to an impressive diving interception by Brogan Jones at the Tennessee High 35-yard line with 4:01 left in the half.

Jenkins connected with Trout for a 10-yard pass on the ensuing play and the ‘Blazers were well on their way to the game’s first score – a 5-yard run by Jones via direct snap on third-and-goal. A key play on the drive was a third-and-eight pass to Brayden Blankenship for 12-yards. Blankenship fumbled forward on the play around the Vikings 11, but an alert Trout recovered six yards later at the Vikings 5.

“That was lucky; that’s what that was right there,” said a smiling Trout, who also recovered an onside kick that had squirted some five yards out of a scrum to give Boone possession at its 42 with 3:04 remaining.

Ailing power back Aiden Riner (17 carries, 58 yards) gave Boone a 21-6 lead when he ran a sprint draw 12 yards for a score with 5:50 left.

But quarterback Jimmy Phipps got a hot hand in the two-minute drill, and the Vikings (1-2, 4-4) drove 80 yards in 2:42 to get within 21-13 when Phipps connected with Austin DeGeare for a 19-yard TD pass with 3:08 remaining.

A moment later, it momentarily appeared the Vikings might recover the onside kick.

“The onside kick was there,” Tennessee High coach Josh Holt said. “And I told ‘em, there’s no reason to hang their head about this. They fought as long as they could. It was the little things that kind of kept us out of this and maybe having a better shot at winning it.

“We told ‘em if we could turn this thing into a fight – kind of like we did – we felt like we had a really good chance. And it showed. We turned it into a fight, but the ball didn’t bounce our way tonight.”

Boone outgained the Vikings 290-226 before three kneel-downs lost the ‘Blazers 14 yards. The Vikings had 31 carries for 124 yards, including a nine-carry, 41-yard effort from Phipps, who returned after missing last week’s win against Volunteer (concussion).

Turner Elliott carried six times for 38 yards for Tennessee High. Josh Bell tallied 34 yards on 13 carries.

Bell’s 3-yard TD run got the Vikings within 14-6 with 11:37 remaining in the game. The score came on a toss sweep on fourth down and less than a yard.

Phipps passed for 82 yards. Maddox Fritts had three receptions for 40 yards.

Boone, which got four receptions for 50 yards from Landon Kirkpatrick, will play David Crockett in the Musket Bowl next week. The Vikings will host West Ridge.

Daniel Boone 0 7 7 7 — 21

Tennessee High 0 0 0 13 — 13

Scoring summary

DB—Jones 11 run (Shrewsbury kick)

DB—Trout 18 pass from Jenkins (Shrewsbury kick)

TH—Bell 3 run (kick blocked)

DB—Riner 12 run (Shrewsbury kick)

TH—DeGeare 19 pass from Phipps (Hutton kick)

Team stats

First downs: DB 17; TH 12. Rush-yards: DB 30-111; TH 31-124. Comp-Att-Int: DB 13-24-0; TH 7-14-1. Pass yards: DB 165; TH 82. Fumbles-lost: DB 2-0; TH 1-1. Penalty-yards: DB 11-116; TH 5-45. Punts-Avg: DB 2-29.5; TH 3-49.3.