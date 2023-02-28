ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. - A season to remember for the Tennessee High boys basketball team ended with a painful chapter.

With a Hollywood style script, the Volunteer Falcons recorded a 59-58 double overtime win over the THS Vikings in Tuesday’s Region 1-AAA semifinals at Treadway Gymnasium.

Four starters reached double figures in scoring for THS, but the Vikings were unable to protect a 58-57 lead with 11 seconds remaining after 6-foot-6 senior Brandon Dufore scored on a backcourt steal.

“We thought that we had made the play to win it there, and then Volunteer makes their own play,” THS coach Michael McMeans said. “When you get in double overtime like that, it comes down to which team makes the last play.”

That decisive moment for Volunteer was a running layup by Cason Christian with seven seconds left following an alert pass from Andrew Knittel.

“I didn’t know how much time was left, so I just threw the ball up,” Christian said.

Volunteer iced the win when Joltin Harrison drew a charge on a THS player near the baseline with less than a second left.

Dufore led THS (27-8) with 21 points, while fellow senior Creed Musick added 10. Musick was among in the last group of Vikings to leave the locker room.

“We battled to the end with both teams swapping the lead,” Musick said. “The score didn’t come out the way we wanted, but it was a great season with a great group of guys. We accomplished something Tennessee High hasn’t done in a while. That’s something to be proud of.”

Six-foot-two junior shooter Zander Phipps supplied 14 points for THS, while creative 6-foot sophomore guard Colin Brown collected 10. Senior guard Maddox Fritts delivered his usual stellar defense before fouling out with 2:29 left in regulation.

THS crafted a 38-32 in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter.

Following a series of jumpers and spin moves, the Vikings held a 45-42 lead with 3:22 left in regulation. That’s when Joltin Harrison (19 points) and Knittel (16) went to work for Volunteer.

Both teams had chances to win in the final seconds of regulation and in the first extra session. It was Volunteer that finally came away with its second-straight sub-state berth.

“The guys earned the nickname of the “Cardiac Kids” last year, and they keep staying true to it. They want to make things exciting and they don’t want the season to end yet,” said first-year Volunteer coach Zac Crawford, who also guided the Falcons to their first district title in 22 years. “We’re clicking on all cylinders right now.

“We knew where the ball was going to go with Tennessee High tonight. Luckily, we got the charge there at the end of game and then Cason made that last basket. He’s a bulldog who gets after it all the time.”

Tennessee High fell behind 12-7 at the 1:25 mark of the first quarter, but rallied a grab 24-20 halftime advantage on two stick backs from Musick.

It was the fourth meeting of the season between Volunteer and Tennessee High. The Falcons defeated THS in District 1-AAA tournament semifinals, but Dufore missed the game due to a back injury. Dufore faced multiple defenders Tuesday.

“I think we both averaged around 61 points per game against each other,” McMeans said. “These were two of the best teams in the area and both teams made plays all night.

“The Volunteer kids have started since they were freshmen. They have a little more experience, especially in big games. Volunteer knew what it was going to take to win down the stretch.”

It was long and emotional post-game meeting for the Vikings.

“This was the first real group of seniors that I’ve had,” McMeans said. “Those guys had to weather a storm. For two years they had to deal with a system and culture change that switched everything that had been done in this program.

McMeans said he was proud of how his players adjusted.

“I just can’t thank them enough for hanging in there,” McMeans said. “They let me hold them accountable and they did everything I asked them to do. Even during two really tough years, they just kept going. And it paid off. They went from winning nine, seven and 11 games to winning 27.

“I’m really glad those seniors were able to have a successful season.”